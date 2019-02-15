Scottish Football Live: Celtic boss’ referee dig | Hearts ace wanted by MLS side | Rangers striker crisis | Clarke hits out at reaction to Power challenge

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had a dig at the referee following defeat to Valencia. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers had a dig at the referee following defeat to Valencia. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson