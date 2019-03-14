Scottish Football Live: Celtic boosted by £9m | Interest in Premiership defender | Hearts star signs new deal | Glasgow council reject Parkhead plans

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic have been rejected with regards to plans for Parkhead. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

Celtic have been rejected with regards to plans for Parkhead. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin