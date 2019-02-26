Scottish Football Live: Brendan Rodgers latest | Neil Lennon to take over at Parkhead | Ex-Ibrox star among favourites for Celtic job | Steve Clarke hits out at Rangers fans Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. What does the future hold for Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Rangers boss Steven Gerrard responds to Brendan Rodgers reported exit