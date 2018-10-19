Scottish Football Live: Australian interest in Celtic star, Levein explains Hearts injuries, Dundee to look for alternative No.2 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for updates. Celtic captain Scott Brown is wanted by a club in Australia. Picture: Michael Gillen Rumour Mill: Scott Brown to leave Celtic? | Aberdeen branded ‘embarrassing’ | Lennon backed to succeed Rodgers