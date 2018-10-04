Scottish Football Live: Aston Villa bid for Scott McKenna | Rangers boss’ SPFL advice | Hearts’ striker boost Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for updates. Scott McKenna is wanted by Aston Villa. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker Rumour Mill: Celtic’s Scott Brown blow | SPFL’s compensation blow over farce | Scotland’s World Cup bid