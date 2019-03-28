Scottish Football Live: Alex McLeish latest | Rangers ace tipped for Celtic move | Defender eyes Aberdeen return | Hibs boss slams plastic pitches Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Scotland's Alex McLeish is on the verge of being sacked. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire Hearts defender Ben Garuccio out for ten months with ligament damage