Rumour Mill: Wright hits back at Rangers | ‘make Murty full-time Ibrox boss’ | new job for Strachan?

Tommy Wright has hit back at Rangers over claims St Johnstone were too physical, Barry Ferguson wants to see Graeme Murty given an extended stay as Rangers boss, and is Gordon Strachan set to return to management?

Tommy Wright was unhappy with what was said by Graeme Murty. Picture: SNS

Make Murty Rangers boss permanently

Barry Ferguson believes Rangers should give Graeme Murty the manager’s job on a long-term basis. The former Rangers captain hailed the improvement in the squad under Murty, who only has a deal until the end of the season. He also feels Rangers are ready to give Celtic “the fright of their lives”. (Daily Record)

Wright hits back at Rangers

Tommy Wright has hit back at Rangers boss Graeme Murty for his complaints about St Johnstone’s aggressive approach. The Saints manager says the challenge which left Jamie Murphy with a potential broken toe was “accidental” and that he wished his side had actually been more physical in the 4-1 defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan in contention for Birmingham job

Gordon Strachan is in contention to become the next manager of Birmingham City if the Midlands club part company with Steve Cotterill. The ex-Celtic boss has been out of football since leaving the post of Scotland’s national team manager in October. Garry Monk is also said to be a target. (Daily Record)

Hateley believes Rangers stars deserve POTY nod

Mark Hateley believes Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier should be in the running for Player of the Year. The former Ibrox striker claims it would be another box for the club to “tick” off, even though he expects a Celtic player to take home the award. (Scottish Sun)

Coyle resigns from County

Owen Coyle has resigned as Ross County manager with immediate effect. Coyle and his assistant, Sandy Stewart, have both left Victoria Park, the club has confirmed. The former Bolton and Burnley boss, who signed a two-year deal in September last year, took charge of 22 matches, winning four, drawing five and losing 13. (The Scotsman)

- Ex-Staggies midfielder and current youth coach Stuart Kettlewell is favourite to take over from Coyle for the remainder of the season. (Various)

Boyle to be fit for derby

Hibs winger Martin Boyle will be fit to face Hearts in next Friday’s Edinburgh derby despite being a major doubt for the midweek clash with Hamilton, which was postponed because of the severe weather. (Evening News)

Randall keen on Hearts stay

Connor Randall is open to the prospect of staying at Hearts beyond the end of his loan agreement. Ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final with Motherwell, the 22-year-old revealed he would happily discuss a permanent move to Tynecastle if Hearts and parent club Liverpool agree a deal. (Evening News)

