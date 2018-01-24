Rumour Mill: Wilson to MLS? | Caldwell for Scotland? | Isma away | Jack out for season

Scottish football gossip: Danny Wilson is a reported target for MLS clubs, Gary Caldwell keen on Scotland job, Goncalves linked with Uzbekistan switch and Jack could be sidelined until summer

Wilson linked with US switch

Danny Wilson is wanted by at least two MLS sides. Picture: Getty images

Danny Wilson is mulling over an offer to play in the United States, according to reports.

MLS side Sporting Kansas City have offered the 26-year-old the chance to move across the pond, while Colorado Rapids are also said to be keen on him. Wilson has five months left on his current Rangers contract. (The Scotsman)

Caldwell keen on Scotland job

Gary Caldwell has contacted the SFA over the Scotland job, indicating an interest in the position.

Michael O’Neill turned down the job earlier this week while Alex McLeish yesterday said he was ready and willing to take on the role.

Caldwell hasn’t managed a team since getting the boot from Chesterfield last September but has got in touch with Stewart Regan to register his interest. (Scottish Sun)

Isma set for Uzbekistan move

Hearts forward Isma Goncalves is in line for a surprise move to Uzbekistan.

The former St Mirren striker still has two years left on his Tynecastle contract but it is understood Craig Levein is keen to cash in on the striker.

He scored 15 goals in 42 games for Hearts, and played 88 minutes of Sunday’s Scottish Cup win over rivals Hibs. (Scottish Sun)

Jack out for season?

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack could be out for the rest of the season, with the 25-year-old set to undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained in last month’s match with Motherwell.

Medics fear the former Aberdeen midfielder won’t recover from the surgery before the end of the season.

A source said Jack was ‘all but resigned to the fact’ that his season was over. (Daily Record)

McInnes: Scotland job not for now

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits he is interested in becoming Scotland head coach – just not yet.

The Scottish FA is having to start its search for Gordon Strachan’s replacement from scratch after failing to lure Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

But while McInnes has been quoted among the leading contenders, and said he would one day like to take on the national team, he insists he is happy to stay put for now. (The Scotsman)

Docherty set to complete £650k Rangers move

Greg Docherty is set to finally complete his move to Rangers after a fee of £650,000 was agreed with Hamilton.

Docherty, 21, is being lined up for a medical with the Ibrox side while Accies are hoping to get the arrangements of the payment finalised by the close of play today. (Daily Record)

We’ll find a replacement for Moussa

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Celtic will find a replacement for Moussa Dembele if the striker leaves Parkhead this month.

Rodgers’ right-hand man Chris Davies admitted earlier this week that the player - who was an unused sub in the 2-1 win over Partick - could leave, but Rodgers isn’t worried about a potential departure.

He said: “If Moussa goes we need to bring in another one. Simple. Players need competition and we need to be competitive.” (Various)

EPL clubs to scout Hendry in Hibs clash

Newcastle, Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace are set to send scouts to Dens Park this evening to watch Dundee defender Jack Hendry as the Dark Blues host Hibs.

The stopper should be brought back into Neil McCann’s side after missing out at the weekend. (Daily Mail)

McInnes dismisses O’Connor talk

Derek McInnes has played down reports linking Anthony O’Connor with a move away from Pittodrie in the summer.

Reports yesterday claimed that the Irishman was keen on a return to England, but Aberdeen boss McInnes said: “We had good talks in Dubai, and Anthony has not told me that his preference is to go back to England.” (Evening Express)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Jackie McNamara has backed Neil Lennon as the ‘ideal man’ for the Scotland job

• Arbroath boss Dick Campbell could be hit with a ten-game touchline ban after he entered the field of play to confront the referee during Saturday’s Scottish Cup loss at Ayr United

• Craig Levein has backed former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson to get a new job soon after his sacking by MK Dons, saying he would have no problem recommending him for other posts