Rumour Mill: West Ham eye John McGinn | McLeish needs Rodgers | Rangers boss backs Alves

McLeish needs Rodgers

Alex McLeish has admitted that he’ll need a good working relationship with Brendan Rodgers if he’s to make a success of himself as Scotland boss. There are five Celtic players who are mainstays of the national team squad, while Callum McGregor and on-loan Aberdeen playmaker Ryan Christie are knocking on the door as well. (Sunday Mail)

West Ham eye McGinn

West Ham United are considering an offer to Hibs for star midfielder John McGinn. Manager David Moyes is said to be keen on the Scottish international and sent assistant Billy McKinlay to watch the target in action as Hibs defeated Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday. McGinn’s contract will expire in 2019 and Hibs are expected to cash in this summer. (Sunday Mail)

Halliday on his relationship with Caixinha

Andy Halliday insists he’s enjoying life at Rangers once again after suffering through the end of last season after Pedro Caixinha replaced Mark Warburton as manager. The midfielder says all of the players are much happier under Graeme Murty, and that he endured a difficult working relationship with his former boss. (Scotland on Sunday)

Murty backs Alves

Graeme Murty is expecting a big impact from defender Bruno Alves between now and the end of the season. The Portuguese centre-back has just returned from injury and, with a place in his nation’s World Cup squad up for grabs, Murty expects to see the best of the veteran as Rangers look to catch Aberdeen in second place. (Sunday Herald)

Ivanovic surprised by Celtic

Zenit St Petersburg grandee Branislav Ivanovic has confessed he was “surprised” by the levels Celtic produced on and off the field at home to Roberto Mancini’s men on Thursday. But the 33-year-old intimated he would be equally surprised if his team were not a transformed opponents for the return leg in four days time. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon hails Aberdeeen win

Neil Lennon say his men thrust themselves back into contention for a top-two finish in the league and hailed the victory over Aberdeen as the “performance of the season from us”. Adding it to the recent away win over Rangers, he has seen the gap on the team above them close. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts injury woe

Hearts suffered a second major injury blow inside 24 hours with the news that midfielder Arnaud Djoum has snapped his Achilles tendon. The Cameroonian was stretchered off during the 1-1 draw with Ross County in Dingwall and will miss seven to eight months of football. This follows Friday’s revelation that Jamie Brandon is out until near Christmas. (The Scotsman)

