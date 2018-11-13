Rumour Mill: Warburton ‘would have challenged Celtic’ | New TV deal figures revealed | Hearts star returns from injury

Josh Windass insists Mark Warburton would have challenged Celtic with a bigger budget, the SFA could make up to £20 million from the new TV deal for the Scottish Cup, and Hearts right-back Jamie Brandon has returned to training after 11 months out.

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: SNS

SFA net up to £20m from TV deal

The Scottish Football Association will net up to £20 million over the next six years after agreeing a new TV deal with Premier Sports and the BBC to broadcast the Scottish Cup. (Daily Record)

Christie eyes trophies

Ryan Christie wants to rectify his status as an oddity at Celtic Park by winning a major honour with the club. The 23-year-old’s good form since breaking back into the Celtic first-team last month saw him rewarded with a new three-year contract yesterday. (The Scotsman)

Windass: Gerrard wanted me to stay

Former Rangers star Josh Windass has revealed that manager Steven Gerrard wanted him to stay at Ibrox, and that one of the main reasons he left was the derisory offer the board accepted for his services. (The Scotsman)

- Windass has revealed that Hearts blared out ‘Simply the Best’ from their dressing room following a win over Rangers in February last year. (The Scotsman)

- Windass also insists that former Mark Warburton would have challenged Celtic if he’d been given the same budget as Pedro Caixinha or Steven Gerrard. (Open Goal)

Rangers charged by Uefa

Rangers have been charged by UEFA following their Europa League group match against Spartak Moscow last week. The Gers and the Russian Premier League side have both been cited after the match at the Otkritie Arena failed to start on time. (The Scotsman)

Hibs must solve problems

Efe Ambrose admits Hibs haven’t been good enough recently and must produce a strong response after the international break in order to climb back into the top six. Hibs have slipped from second place in the Premiership to eighth over the past month after taking just one point from their past four matches. (Evening News)

Hearts kid to return

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon is due to resume training this week 11 months since his last first-team appearance. He has been out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament but is poised to start training again alongside the first-team squad at Riccarton. (Edinburgh News)

