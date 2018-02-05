Rumour Mill: Walter Smith as Scotland boss? | Dempster backed for SFA role | Hendry in line for Zenit start

Walter Smith has emerged as a contender to become the next manager of Scotland, Leeann Dempster has been tipped to succeed Stewart Regan as the new chief executive of the SFA, and Jack Hendry is in line to start for Celtic against Zenit St Petersburg.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Dempster backed for SFA role

Leeann Dempster has been backed to succeed Stewart Regan as chief executive of the SFA by Alan Burrows, her former co-worker at Motherwell. The Fir Park chief operating officer said Dempster, now in charge of Hibs, would be a “perfect fit” for the role. (Daily Record)

- Meanwhile, ex-Motherwell boss Craig Brown has doubted Dempster’s candidacy, saying she was “difficult” to work with during his time in Lanarkshire. (BBC)

READ MORE - Plain sailing for Hibs’ Ryan Porteous against Rangers

Former Rangers and Scotland boss Walter Smith. Picture: John Devlin

SFA eye Walter Smith

Walter Smith has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next manager of Scotland. The 69-year-old has been out of management since leaving Rangers in 2011. Despite his inactivity in recent years, SFA bosses are hoping he can recreate some of the magic from his first spell in charge of the national side, which included a 1-0 Hampden victory over France. (Daily Record)

McLaughlin eyes Scotland call-up

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin says it would be an honour to represent Scotland on the controversial end of season trip to Mexico and Peru. The 31-year-old has arguably been the most consistent keeper in the country this term and integral to Hearts’ impressive haul of clean sheets. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - St Johnstone lack execution as Hearts steal points

Hendry in line for Zenit start

Jack Hendry is set to make his European debut as Celtic face a defensive crisis ahead of their Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg. The young centre-back made his debut for his new club on Saturday, but watched as his two partners in the back three, Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer, limped off through injury. With Mikael Lustig also out and Marvin Compper ineligible, Hendry is set to get the nod. (Scottish Sun)

- Jack Hendry will know what life as a Celtic player entails following the 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock on Saturday, according to boss Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

McDonald surprised by lack of action against Celtic

Seldom, if ever, has an opposition goalkeeper been as surplus to requirements when facing Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side as Jamie MacDonald was on Saturday. “I was useless,” observed the Kilmarnock No 1 before quickly seeking to clarify. “Well, not useless, but you know what I mean. I wasn’t really used, I wasn’t really called upon.” (The Scotsman)

- Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald believes Steve Clarke would be an ideal choice as Scotland manager but is desperately hoping the SFA look elsewhere in their search for Gordon Strachan’s successor. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Celtic

Pedro feeling the pressure

Ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is feeling the heat in his new post in charge of Mexican side Cruz Azul. The Portuguese head coach has oversaw a stretch of one win in five matches and blasted his players after their 2-1 loss to Atlas at the weekend, a match where Pedro’s side had two men sent off. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from the Scottish Premiership weekend