Rumour Mill: Two SPFL clubs chase Kenny Miller | further unrest at Ibrox | Rangers agree new kit deal

Hibs and Motherwell are leading the chase to sign Kenny Miller, there is further unrest in the Ibrox dressing room, and Rangers have agreed a new kit deal with Hummel.

Further unrest at Ibrox

Bemused Rangers first-team stars are looking to clear the names of Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace after the pair were suspended for an alleged bust-up with Graeme Murty. Some believe the incident to have been fabricated in a bid to try and oust them from the club. It is said that Murty wasn’t even present when Miller and Wallace let rip in the dressing room after Sunday’s defeat to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Two SPFL clubs chase Miller

Hibs and Motherwell are eyeing up a move for Kenny Miller after it became apparent the 38-year-old would leave Ibrox this summer. The forward was suspended by Rangers following a bust-up with manager Graeme Murty and looks to have played his last game for the club as his contract is due to expire this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller looks set to have played his last game for Rangers. Picture: PA

Rangers agree new kit deal

Rangers have reached an agreement with Hummel for the Danish sportswear company to become their kit supplier for the next three seasons. The Ibrox side will receive £10million over the course of the deal after deciding to end their association with Puma. (Scottish Sun)

Sutton: Murty should leave Rangers

Chris Sutton has branded Rangers ‘a toxic place’ and believes manager Graeme Murty would be well advised to leave the troubled Ibrox club before the end of the season. Sutton insists Murty will probably be relieved to get away from the club as soon as he can. (The Scotsman)

Pena could make shock return to Rangers

Carlos Pena could make a surprising return to Rangers after a poor start to life with Cruz Azul. The midfielder was signed by former manager Pedro Caixinha but has failed to reproduce the form in his homeland which saw the Portuguese boss bring him to Ibrox last summer. Caixinha revealed that Pena could be sent back if he doesn’t knuckle down and work hard. (Evening Times)

Buaben to leave Hearts

Prince Buaben will leave Hearts next month when his contract expires, manager Craig Levein confirmed today. The Ghanaian midfielder has spent four years at Tynecastle but is surplus to requirements for next season. His contract is not being renewed as the club intend to recruit a different type of midfielder. (Edinburgh News)

Work to start on Aberdeen stadium

Aberdeen are hopeful that construction of their new stadium at Kingsford will begin this summer. The club have signed a legal agreement with the city council after receiving the green light for the project in January. The stadium and training facilities will cost in the region of £50million. (BBC)

St Mirren chief compares Ross to Ferguson

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has compared current boss Jack Ross to Sir Alex Ferguson. The Aberdeen and Manchester United legend started off his managerial career in Paisley. Fitzpatrick claims that the way in which Fergie reinvigorated the club hasn’t been felt in the past 40 years - until now. (Daily Record)

