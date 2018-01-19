Rumour Mill: Stokes to leave Hibs | Rangers lose duo to injury | Celtic deny interest in Croatian pair

Anthony Stokes is set to leave Hibs after latest fall-out with Neil Lennon, Rangers will be without Bruno Alves and Ross McCrorie for the next few weeks, and Celtic have denied any interest in Dario Zuparic and Filip Bradaric.

Anthony Stokes re-joined Hibs in the summer window. Picture: Neil Hanna

Stokes to leave Hibs

Hibs are looking to offload striker Anthony Stokes after manager Neil Lennon ran out of patience with the troublesome hitman. Charlton Athletic and an unnamed club in Poland are said to be interested in the Irishman, who still has 16 months left on his deal with the Easter Road side. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers lose duo to injury

Rangers will be without Ross McCrorie and Bruno Alves for the next few weeks as both players suffered injuries. McCrorie aggravated a foot injury he sustained in the December win over Ross County and will spend seven weeks in the sidelines. Alves, meanwhile, has a tear in his calf and won’t be back until mid-February. (Scottish Sun)

- Rangers are expected to make a second approach to Hamilton Accies over midfielder Greg Docherty. (Daily Record)

Celtic deny interest in Croatian pair

Celtic have denied they are interested in signing Croatian duo Dario Zuparic and Filip Bradaric from Rijeka. Reports in Croatia claimed Brendan Rodgers was keen to bring defender Zuparic and his midfield team-mate Bradaric to Parkhead in the January window. (Daily Record)

Five Hearts players nearing fitness

Arnaud Djoum is one of five Hearts players back in training and fit for Sunday’s Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby against Hibs. Michael Smith, Lewis Moore, Anthony McDonald and Rafal Grzelak are also free of injury and available for the fourth-round tie at Tynecastle Park. (Evening News)

- Hibs winger Brandon Barker is losing his race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Scottish Cup derby against Hearts. (Evening News)

Knox to Sunderland

Livingston youngster Matthew Knox is set to complete a move to Sunderland. The 18-year-old has impressed during a trial period and looks likely to join up with Chris Coleman’s side. Knox has previously enjoyed trials with Rangers, Manchester United and Burnley and has been watched by some of England’s top clubs. (Scottish Sun)

Hull to return for McKenna

Hull City will make a third bid for Aberdeen youngster Scott McKenna. The English Championship side had two offers totalling up to £300,000 thrown out by the Pittodrie club. McKenna has impressed greatly since breaking into the first-team squad earlier this season. (Daily Record)

O’Neill to reflect after productive interview

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is understood to be reflecting on his future after talks with the Scottish Football Association. The meeting was described as “productive” by a source close to the discussions and the 48-year-old impressed the SFA delegation. (The Scotsman)

Little nearing fitness

Stirling Albion manager Dave Mackay has resisted entering the transfer market for a new striker as former Rangers and Northern Ireland front-man Andrew Little is closing in on a comeback after nine months out after a horror head injury. (The Scotsman)

