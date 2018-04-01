Rumour Mill: Stoke to battle Celtic for goalkeeper | Red Bull tease Rangers sponsorship | Mulumbu wanted by top four clubs

Stoke City have joined the race for Scott Bain, Red Bull have teased a sponsorship agreement with Rangers, and Youssouf Mulumbu is a wanted man.

Red Bull tease Rangers sponsorship

Red Bull have teased Rangers fans of a sponsorship deal between the energy drinks company and the Scottish Premiership side. There have been rumours in the past of a partnership between the two and Red Bull have used that to drum up some publicity on April Fools Day. (Twitter)

Stoke to battle for Bain

Stoke City have joined the battle for Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain. The on loan Dundee stopper is also wanted by Hearts and Hibs, while Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has indicated he wants to offer the player a deal at the end of this season. (Scottish Sun)

Stoke City are on the trail of Scott Bain, according to reports. Picture: SNS

Top four want Mulumbu

The top four clubs in Scotland are all keeping tabs on Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu. The Congolese international is out of contract at the end of the season and boss Steve Clarke admits it’s likely he’ll move on. Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs are all interested in signing the 31-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Morelos promises goal against Celtic

Alfredo Morelos has promised to score in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. The Rangers striker has blown at least five good chances in his three games against Brendan Rodgers’ men this season, though he insists he’ll make up for it at Hampden Park. (Daily Record)

Foderingham concedes England hopes

Wes Foderingham concedes he’ll be unlikely to win an England cap as long as he’s playing for Rangers. The goalkeeper has been in fine form over the past two season. But even though he will not give up on his dreams, he admits his chances of a call are unlikely without Champions League football. (Sunday Mail)

No rush for McKenna

Kenny McLean has told his Aberdeen team-mate Scott McKenna there is no rush with regards to a lucrative move down south. The 21-year-old is sure to attract plenty of offers this summer after his meteoric rise with the Dons this season. McLean, who sealed a move to Norwich in January, believes the player can do plenty of growing before it’s time to move on. (Mail on Sunday)

Rodgers fumes at Davies challenge

Brendan Rodgers described Ross County captain Andrew Davies’ red-card challenge on Celtic counterpart Scott Brown as “disgraceful” following the Hoops’ 3-0 win at Parkhead. (Scotland on Sunday)

