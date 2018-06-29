Rumour Mill: Steven Davis back to Ibrox? | Lille eye Celtic defender | Rangers consider move for Ligue 1 ace

There are conflicting reports as to whether Rangers wish to re-sign Steven Davis, Lille are considering a move for Jozo Simunovic, and Lassana Coulibaly has emerged as a target of Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Lille to swoop for Celtic defender

French club Lille are ready to make a £5million move for Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic. The Croatian-born centre-back signed a contract extension until 2021 just last year, though he only played twice after receiving a red card in Celtic’s 3-2 win at Ibrox in early March. (Daily Mail)

Rangers keen on Davis

Rangers are keen on re-signing former hero Steven Davis. The midfielder starred at Ibrox earlier in his career and, at age 33, would bring some added experience to the current squad. Davis was a regular in the Southampton side last season before suffering a hamstring injury in February. (Sky Sports)

Steven Davis starred at Ibrox for over four years. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

- The Sun, however, are reporting that Rangers are not interested in luring the Northern Irishman back to the club. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers eye move for Ligue 1 ace

Rangers are considering a swoop for Malian midfielder Lassana Coulibaly. The 22-year-old, who plays French top flight side Angers, could be available on a loan deal. The playmaker has made nine appearances for the national side since his debut in 2016. (Scottish Sun)

- Rangers have reached an agreement with Roma for the signing of Umar Sadiq. The 21-year-old striker will join Steven Gerrard’s side on a season-long loan, subject to a work permit. (The Herald)

Celtic miss out on signing target

Celtic were interested in signing Tottenham attacking midfielder Noni Madueke before he made his summer move to PSV. Manchester United were also said to be chasing the highly-rated 16-year-old.

Latest club in for Tierney

Everton have become the last club to show an interest in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. The Toffees join a long list of sides, including Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, to monitor the highly-rated Scottish international. (Scottish Sun)

Cadden wanted by Championship pair

Motherwell star Chris Cadden is being pursued by a couple of teams in the English Championship. Wigan and Millwall are keen on the versatile midfielder and are set to test the Fir Park club’s resolve with a £500,000 bid. Motherwell are said to be looking for a figure double that amount. (Daily Record)

Celtic foursome to miss UCL clash

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Tom Rogic, Cristian Gamboa, Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata will all be unavailable for the club’s first match of the new season against Alashkert in Champions League qualifying. The Celtic boss insists they will all receive two weeks off after playing at the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Cathro back in football

Ian Cathro has landed a job in the English Premier League after teaming up once more with Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves. The former Hearts boss, who lasted less than a year at Tynecastle, was expected to take up a role at Molineux last summer alongside his former colleague, but no move materialised. (The Scotsman)

Hibs sweat over Marciano

Ofir Marciano remains a doubt for Hibs’ Europa League opener against NSI Runavik, with the goalkeeper still at home in Israel recovering from a finger operation. Time is running out for Marciano – who suffered an injury while on international duty – to prove his fitness. (Evening News)

