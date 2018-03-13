Rumour Mill: Southampton keen on Brendan Rodgers | Rangers rekindle interest in striker | three-way fight for Scott Bain

Southampton have placed Brendan Rodgers near the top of their wishlist as they search for a new manager, Rangers have rekindled their interest in Louis Moult, and Celtic will battle it out with Hearts and Hibs to sign Scott Bain.

Summer flop set for Ibrox exit

Striker Eduardo Herrera is set to leave Rangers just one year into a three-year deal. Mexican side Chivas are keen on the player who cost the Ibrox side around £1.5million last summer. Herrera has netted only twice since joining and hasn’t featured in a league game in 2018. (Daily Record)

Southampton keen on Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been placed high among the list of candidates to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as manager of Southampton. The South Coast club dispensed with the Argentine yesterday as Saints struggle at the wrong end of the English Premier League table. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: PA

Three-way fight for Bain

Celtic will battle it out with Hearts and Hibs in a bid to lure goalkeeper Scott Bain on a permanent deal this summer. The Dundee loanee is out of contract at the end of the campaign and boss Brendan Rodgers has been persuaded to try and keep the player after his impressive showing in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers eye Moult

Rangers have reportedly reignited their interest in striker Louis Moult. The former Motherwell man was a target of the Ibrox side towards the end of last season, but ex-boss Pedro Caixinha decided against a summer bid. The 25-year-old joined Preston in the January window but has so far struggled to make an impact, failing to score in seven games. (The Sun)

McLeish challenges players

Alex McLeish has challenged his new-look Scotland squad to prove they are the future. Nine uncapped players were included as the manger named his first squad since returning to the post last month. Included in the 27-strong group for friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary are Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch and Oli McBurnie. (The Scotsman)

Clarke ratchets up mind-games

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes that Aberdeen will be under intense pressure when they visit Rugby Park for tonight’s Scottish Cup quarter-final replay, claiming the Dons’ season will effectively be over should they lose. The winner of the tie will face Motherwell in the final four. (The Scotsman)

Bartley reveals he almost quit Hibs

Marvin Bartley admits he couldn’t have chosen a better night to clock up his 100th appearance for Hibs than beating Capital rivals Hearts. But, revealed the midfield powerhouse, his Easter Road career was almost over before it began as he considered quitting after only his second game. (Evening News)

Levein wants more from Amankwaa

Craig Levein wants to see more from Hearts winger Danny Amankwaa between now and the end of the season. The manager advised the 24-year-old to get fitter and now hopes to see him produce his best form in a maroon shirt. Amankwaa arrived from FC Copenhagen in January on an 18-month contract. (Evening News)

