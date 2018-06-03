Rumour Mill: Solanke keen on Rangers move | McCoist wants to talk to St Mirren | Watford eye Callum McGregor

Steven Gerrard is believed to have made the loan signing of striker Dominic Solanke his number one priority, Ally McCoist is keen on St Mirren job and a Celtic midfielder is linked with a move away. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill.

Solanke a major target for Rangers

Dominic Solanke is a number one target for Rangers

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is understood to have made the loan signing of striker Dominic Solanke his number one priority. The 20-year-old joined Liverpool from Chelsea with the Scottish Sun reporting that Jurgen Klopp is also open to the former Chelsea kid heading north for a season to gain some much needed experience. Despite the claimed interest from both parties, Liverpool aren’t keen to make the move until after the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - The 12 best full-backs in Scottish football right now

Ex-Liverpool team mate set for Rangers?

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard reportedly wants to bring his former Liverpool teammate Lucas Leiva to Ibrox from Lazio. The Sun also claims Gerrard wants to bring Lucas to Ibrox in the summer transfer window. Lucas made 35 starts for Lazio last season and has made hints on social media that he will remain at Lazio next season.

McCoist ready to return to management?

Ally McCoist has confirmed he is keen on becoming the next manager of St Mirren and declared himself ready for talks later this week.

The former Rangers manager is one of several candidates set to be interviewed for the post vacated by Jack Ross following the club’s promotion. He said: ‘I would definitely be interested and I would speak to them.

“I know the guys who are running St Mirren - it’s my local team and I’ve seen them half a dozen times, maybe more, in the last year. The club is really well run and the move to the new stadium has benefited them.”

Watford keen on McGregor?

Watford are rumoured to be interested in securing Celtic’s Callum McGregor. The Hornets are thought to be keen on bolstering their squad with McGregor seen as one of many who could perform a role for the club. Javi Gracia is thought to be keen on bringing McGregor to the top flight. (Express)

READ MORE: Match report: Mexico 1 Scotland 0

Callum Paterson told ‘he can’t defend’ by Warnock

Callum Paterson has revealed that Neil Warnock told him ‘he can’t defend’ He said: “I am now a midfield runner and I am enjoying it,” said Paterson, 23. “I have played in a number of positions throughout my career.

“I am not the biggest stand-out player in the world but I do my job and I am happy to be part of a team that has just been promoted to the Premier League.

“Hopefully I can use my experience there to get a long-term run in the Scotland team.” (Scotsman)

Celtic keen on Chancel Mbemba

Celtic are considering a move for Chancel Mbemba. The Newcastle defender has failed to make a single appearance for Newcastle this year and has only made 11 appearances over the entire course of the season for the Magpies. It is thought the Hoops face competition from Standard Liege, Club Brugge and Anderlecht in bringing in the DR Congo captain to Celtic Park.

McLeish declares Scotland summer tour a success

Alex McLeish has declared Scotland’s controversial summer tour a success after his side fell to a narrow defeat to Mexico in Estadio Azteca. “The trip has been great,” he added.

“The players have been very professional. Normally they would be on their holiday. We would love to be going to the World Cup the same as Mexico. “We looked to be more of a threat tonight, getting players forward in the box. I felt that we never had the best of deliveries. When we got into wide areas we hit the first man a lot when we had good presence in the box. You saw McBurnie had a good header, he was unlucky he hit the post. We had crosses that would have suited Callum Paterson but we didn’t quite succeed. (Scotsman)