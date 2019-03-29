Rumour Mill: SFA to press ahead with McLeish sacking | Alex Ferguson was asked to be Scotland boss | Celtic doubt for Rangers clash

Friday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Scotland head coach Alex Mcleish. Picture: AP

Rangers win could get Lennon Celtic job

Scott Brown believes Celtic can make an irresistible case for Neil Lennon to become their permanent manager again by beating Rangers in convincing style on Sunday. While there is a widespread perception Lennon may have to wrap up another domestic treble, Brown insists the interim manager could be just 90 minutes away from securing the job. (The Scotsman)

Morelos spurred on by grief

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has spoken of the tragedy that has driven him on during his career. The Colombia international promised to look after his family after a younger sister died. (The Scotsman)

Doubts over Celtic star ahead of Sunday’s game

James Forrest is a doubt for Sunday’s Old Firm clash after picking up a muscle injury on international duty. Celtic boss Neil Lennon is hopeful his winger will be able to train both Friday and Saturday before Rangers’ visit to Celtic Park. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney looks set to win his race against time to be passed fit for the match. (Daily Record)

SFA to push ahead with McLeish sacking

SFA chief Ian Maxwell is looking to make the sacking of national team boss Alex McLeish official next week. Though no meeting has taken place, Maxwell has already held private conversations with several board members. (Daily Record)

McLeish denies stress claims

The head of the football managers’ trade union has sought to play down concerns over the health of Alex McLeish following a report that the Scotland manager was suffering from stress and was on the brink of being sacked. Richard Bevan, chief executive of the League Managers Association, said McLeish had told him he was “absolutely fine”. (The Scotsman)

Sir Alex was asked to be Scotland boss

Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith has revealed that he asked Sir Alex Ferguson if he’d consider being Scotland manager on a part-time basis when Alex McLeish originally left the job back in 2007. The legendary manager declined the offer, saying he was too busy at Manchester United. (The Herald)

Levein on relationship with McInnes

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists his relationship with Derek McInnes has been repaired ahead of Aberdeen’s visit to Tynecastle Park. The pair had a well-publicised disagreement at Christmas over refereeing decisions but Levein stressed there is no longer any discord between them. (Evening News)