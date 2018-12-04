Rumour Mill: SFA consider action against Levein | Rangers eye Everton midfielder | Celtic sweat over star’s fitness

SFA will consider taking action against Craig Levein, Rangers are interested in signing Kieran Dowell, and Dedryck Boyata is a doubt for Celtic’s crunch Europa League clash.

Hearts manager Craig Levein. Picture: SNS

Rangers fear losing rising star

Rangers face a rerun of the Billy Gilmour saga after rising star Dapo Mebude turned down the offer of a new deal at Ibrox. The 17-year-old rejected the chance to extend his stay with the Gers and it’s understood the Light Blues fear losing the London-born forward to an English club. (The Scotsman)

Rangers eye Everton midfielder

Steven Gerrard could return to Merseyside for a signing target - but on the other side of Stanley Park. Reports suggest Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell is high on the former Liverpool captain’s shopping list, with Gerrard having taken in Scotland Under-21s’ match with their England counterparts at Tynecastle last month, with Dowell impressing for the visitors. (Daily Record)

Celtic sweat over Boyata fitness

Dedryck Boyata is in a race against time to be fit for Celtic’s Europa League clash with Salzburg next week. The Belgian defender was taken off during the Betfred Cup final with a hamstring problem and could miss the final match in Group B as Celtic look to secure their place in the knockout stages. (Scottish Sun)

SFA consider action against Levein

The SFA could hammer Hearts boss Craig Levein over comments made about the officials in the wake of his side’s 2-1 loss to Rangers, despite the Tynecastle boss saying he felt the safe from punishment because Hibs manager Neil Lennon had made similar comments a few weeks ago. (Scottish Sun)

Lustig: Aberdeen got it wrong

Mikael Lustig has hit back at criticism of his conduct in the closing stages of Celtic’s League Cup final victory, insisting his actions were misunderstood by the Aberdeen management and players. The Swedish international was accused of “goading” teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (The Scotsman)

GMS to miss two weeks

Aberdeen will be without Gary Mackay-Steven for at least a fortnight after the winger sustained a sickening clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata during his side’s Betfred Cup final defeat. The winger was rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious in the collision. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts keeper on Arfield challenge

As the knee of Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield came sliding towards his face, Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was praying for his safety. Arfield’s reckless challenge during Sunday’s tempestuous affair at Tynecastle Park didn’t injure the Czech, however bad experience of opponents charging left him fearing the worst. (Evening News)

Motherwell star out for the season

Trevor Carson will miss the rest of the 2018/19 season as the Motherwell goalkeeper recovers from deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The Northern Irish ‘keeper took ill after a spell away on international duty in November, and was taken to University Hospital Wishaw where he was treated. (The Scotsman)

