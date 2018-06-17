Rumour Mill: Serie A interest in Henderson and Boyata | ‘Katic can be next Lovren’

All the latest news and trasfer rumours from Scottish football.

Fiorentina bid £2m for ex-Celtic and Hibs’ Liam Henderson

Fiorentina have made a £2 million bid for former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson five months after the Glasgow club sold him to Bari for only £115,000. The Serie A side finished eighth in Italy’s top league last season. (The Scotsman)

Dedryck Boyata ‘on Lazio radar’

The Celtic defender who is at the World Cup with Belgium, is reportedly on a list of defenders drawn up by Serie A side Lazio, to be watched in Russia this summer. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers winger Barrie McKay uncertain on move to Greece with Olympiacos.

Dedryck Boyata celebrate with the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy'. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old Nottingham Forest star held talks with Olympiacos but has now had interest from other clubs (The Sun)

‘Rangers’ Nikola Katic can be the next Dejan Lovren’

New Rangers signing Nikola Katic can become the next Dejan Lovren, the sporting director of his former club has said. Slaven Belupo’s sporting director Zvonomir Simunovic believes the 21-year-old defender has the potential to match the exploits of fellow Croatian and Liverpool stopper Lovren. (The Sun)

St Mirren warn Old Firm they may no longer get two stands in Paisley

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has warned Rangers and Celtic this could be the last season in which their fans get two stands after season ticket sales soared following the Buddies’ promotion. (Daily Record)

Joe Thomson joins Dunfermline

Joe Thomson has signed a two year contract with Dunfermline Athletic. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South but has decided on a move to East End Park at the end of his hoops deal. (Video Celts)

Iceland’s World Cup hero against Argentina turned out for Edinburgh’s Hutchison Vale

The striker who scored against Lionel Messi’s Argentina yesterday to give Iceland its first ever World Cup point was once on the pitch for one of Scotland’s best-known boys’ clubs. Alfred Finnbogason and his family lived in Scotland when his dad was studying at Edinburgh University in the late 90s and the 29-year-old turned out for Hutchison Vale during this time. (Various)