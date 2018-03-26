Rumour Mill: Scott Sinclair wants out | Brendan Rodgers on Celtic future | Scott McTominay’s mystery injury

Scott Sinclair wants to leave Celtic this summer to return to English football, Brendan Rodgers has opened up about his future at Celtic, and Scott McTominay has withdrawn from the Scotland squad with a mystery injury.

Man United step up Tierney interest

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Celtic star Kieran Tierney. Manager Jose Mourinho wants to overhaul the Old Trafford defence this summer and scouts are pushing for the acquisition of the highly-rated 20-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Sinclair wants out

Scott Sinclair wants to leave Celtic and make a return to the English Premier League. Brighton and Bournemouth were yesterday reported to be keen on the player, who has two years left on his current deal. The 29-year-old won Scotland’s Player of the Year award last term and has bagged 17 goals this season despite not playing at his best. (Scottish Sun)

Scott Sinclair joined Celtic in the summer of 2016. Picture: John Devlin

Rodgers on Celtic future

Brendan Rodgers admits there will come a time when he’s done all that he can at Celtic and it’ll be time to leave - though he’s in no rush to go anywhere at the moment. The Parkhead boss has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal to replace long-term boss Arsene Wenger this summer. (Daily Mail)

McTominay out through injury

Scott McTominay has been forced to pull out of the Scotland squad ahead of Tuesday’s international with Hungary through injury. The Manchester United midfielder joins Grant Hanley and Matt Ritchie as three starters from Friday’s match against Costa Rica who will be unavailable for the second half of the friendly double-header. (The Scotsman)

Laszlo ‘wanted to kill’ Mohsni

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has revealed he wanted to “kill” new signing Bilel Mohsni during the player’s Tannadice debut. The former Rangers centre-back was given the man of the match award for his display in the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline, but his manager wasn’t happy with his play in the build up to the opening goal, scored by the visitors. (Various)

McLeish: No need to panic

Alex McLeish has sought to calm fears he is already daunted by the size of task confronting him as Scotland manager as he prepares to find the right blend against Hungary tomorrow. McLeish stressed there is no cause for panic as the fall-out from Friday night’s 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica continued. (The Scotsman)

Celtic set to face Ireland in Brown testimonial

Celtic are set to face the Republic of Ireland in a testimonial for club captain Scott Brown. The Parkhead side were originally looking to reward the club stalwart with a marquee encounter against Liverpool, though the Anfield side have now withdrawn their availability. If confirmed the game will go ahead on May 20, a day after the Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts put talks on hold

Hearts manager Craig Levein has put player contract talks on hold whilst the club try to secure their top-six place. Keen not to cause unnecessary distractions, Levein wants a place in the upper echelons of the Ladbrokes Premiership guaranteed before discussing players’ futures. (Evening News)

