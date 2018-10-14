Rumour Mill: Scotland under McLeish ‘a complete shambles’ | Kieran Tierney ‘burnout’ | Keith Lasley ‘a waste of time’

Michael Stewart has called for Scotland to bin Alex McLeish, Kieran Tierney was dropped from the Scotland squad over ‘burnout’ fears, and a Motherwell legend has blasted the club’s management staff.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Picture: PA

Scotland under McLeish ‘a complete shambles’

Michael Stewart has called on the SFA to admit they made a mistake in hiring Alex McLeish and make a managerial change just eight months into the 59-year-old’s second stint in charge of the national side. Stewart would describe the current situation as a “complete shambles”. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Kieran Tierney ‘burnout’

Celtic star Kieran Tierney dropped out of the Scotland squad prior to Sunday night’s clash with Portugal due to fears the 21-year-old is close to burning out, boss Alex McLeish has revealed. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Keith Lasley ‘a waste of time’

Motherwell cup-winning legend Colin O’Neill has launched a blistering attack on the club’s management staff, saying Stephen Robinson is playing a brand of “hoofball” that nobody wants to watch, and calling assistant Keith Lasley a “waste of time”. (Sunday Mail)

Players to petition for plastic pitch ban

Scottish footballers will come together to try and put a stop to plastic pitches being used in the top flight. Livingston, Hamilton and Kilmarnock all play on synthetic surfaces, which are very unpopular among players. With assist from PFA Scotland, they hope to start a petition to give to the SPFL. (Sunday Mail)

Thistle on verge of Caldwell hire

Former Celtic star Gary Caldwell is on the verge of becoming the next manager of Partick Thistle. The 36-year-old has managed to beat out Jim Duffy, Jim McIntyre and Scot Gemmill to land the role as replacement to Alan Archibald, who was sacked earlier this month. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

McLeish won’t ditch back three

Alex McLeish will not bow to pressure and jettison the three-at-the-back formation that has come under intense scrutiny following the Nations League debacle in Israel. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hibs to sign Mavrias

Hibs are closing in on a deal for Greek internationalist Charalampos Mavrias until the end of the season. The 24-year-old, who has been capped five times by his country, is currently a free agent after his contract with Croatian side Rijeka expired in the summer. (Scotland on Sunday)