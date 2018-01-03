Rumour Mill: Russell Martin keen on Rangers move | Celtic to complete signing | Trio of Scottish clubs chase ‘wonderkid’

Scottish international Russell Martin would be keen on a move to Rangers, Celtic will complete the signing of Lewis Morgan tomorrow, and Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are all keeping tabs on South American wonderkid Joaquin Fernandez.

READ MORE - Rangers close in on first signing of the January window

Scottish international Russell Martin. Picture: John Devlin

Martin keen on Rangers move

Norwich City club captain Russell Martin would be keen on a move to Rangers in the January transfer window. The Ibrox side have been linked with the Scottish international defender, though no bid has yet been made. Martin, 32, has played only seven times this season and hasn’t featured since August. (The Herald)

Celtic to complete Morgan deal

Celtic should complete the signing of Lewis Morgan tomorrow, but the playmaker is expected to be loaned back to St Mirren for the rest of the season. Morgan netted in his side’s 1-1 draw with rivals Morton yesterday and could have a medical with the Ladbrokes Premiership league leaders today. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers expects a ‘stronger’ Celtic by end of window

Trio of clubs chase wonderkid

Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are all keeping tabs on Uruguayan prospect Joaquin Fernandez. The 18-year-old is said to be one of the brightest young talents on the continent and he currently stars in the youth system for Club Atlético River Plate. The centre-back is also attracting interest from England and France. (Daily Record)

Johnston condemns Shiels eye abuse

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston has condemned as “unacceptable” the behaviour of the Falkirk supporters who aimed insulting chants at Dean Shiels and threw fake eyeballs on to the East End Park pitch during yesterday’s derby match. Shiels was praised by Johnston for keeping calm in the first meeting of the teams since Falkirk players Kevin O’Hara and Joe McKee were given lengthy bans by the Scottish FA for abusing the Dunfermline player over his missing eye. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - The 10 greatest Scottish football moments of 2017

SFA want new Hampden deal

The SFA have told Queen’s Park that they will not remain at Hampden Park under the conditions of the current lease. The agreement is due to end in 2020 and the board is expected to make a final decision later this month. This latest news would indicate they are leaning towards a move away from the national stadium. (The Times)

Alves posts picture in leg brace

Rangers defender Bruno Alves could be set for another lengthy lay-off after posting a photo of himself in a leg brace. Alves lasted less than 20 minutes of Saturday’s goalless draw at Celtic Park before limping off and he left Parkhead on crutches with Rangers manager Graeme Murty revealing the pain was coming either from his ankle or calf. (The Scotsman)

- Rangers are set to begin negotiations with David Bates on a new deal as the centre-back’s current contract expires at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - The 10 craziest Scottish football moments from 2017

Rodgers: Eboue is the next Scott Brown

Eboue Kouassi has made only four starts for Celtic since signing for £2.8m 12 months ago, but manager Brendan Rodgers has no doubt that he will prove to be a major player for them in the years to come. Indeed, the Irishman believes that Kouassi is the obvious successor to Scott Brown in the screening role in front of the champions’ back four. (The Scotsman)

Levein unfairly criticised

Criticising Craig Levein is a favourite pastime for some in Scottish football, but Hearts defender Daniel Baur reckons his manager deserves high praise for getting results whilst nurturing youth players. Levein oversaw a nine-game unbeaten run and a club record six consecutive clean sheets as the Tynecastle club ended 2017 on a high. (Edinburgh News)

READ MORE - What Scott Bain’s signing could mean for Hibs and the Dundee keeper