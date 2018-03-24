Rumour Mill: Rogic future in the balance? Rangers step up chase for hitman, Edouard to join Celtic on a permanent deal?

Celtic face a sweat over the future of two players negotiating contract extensions, Rangers look set to battle it out to secure a striker and Nico Kranjcar leaves Ibrox.

Celtic are facing a wait over the future of Tom Rogic according to reports

Rogic future in the balance

Celtic are sweating on the futures of two of their key players with Tom Rogic and Dedryck Boyata both stalling on signing new deal. According to reports, both players, who are in the final year of their contracts, have been stalling signing new deals. Talks are still ongoing and a decision is expected to be forthcoming soon. Both Boyata and Rogic would be free agents at the end of next season if they did not sign a new deal. When asked about a possible new deal Boyata said ”We are talking for the time being with Celtic. We will see what happens next. I am in no rush.” (Daily Record)

Rangers step up chase for Moult

Rangers are set to be once again interested in signing former Motherwell striker, Louis Moult, in the summer.

Moult, who joined Preston North End from the Scottish Premiership was a subject of interest from the Light Blues last summer when Pedro Caixinha was the manager of the club. The 25-year-old joined the Deepdale club in January but has only made three starts to date.

Moult has found himself behind Callum Robinson and Sean Maguire in the strikers’ pecking order at Preston, who will be looking to recover some of the £450k transfer fee if they are to sell. (Daily Mail)

Edouard set to remain at Celtic?

Celtic are thought to be ready to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s asking price to lure Odsonne Edouard permanently to the Celtic Park in the summer. The deal would result in Celtic smashing their transfer record if they were to secure the signing. is Odsonne Edouard set to make his Celtic deal permanent? (Various)

Rangers confirm Kranjcar departure

Rangers have confirmed that Nico Kranjcar has left the club.

The former Tottenham midfielder joined the Gers in the summer of 2016 from New York Cosmos and scored three goals in 26 appearances.

The club statement read: “Rangers can today confirm Niko Kranjcar’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

“The former Croatia, Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder leaves Ibrox with the best wishes of everyone associated with the club, and also their gratitude for his services.

The 33-year-old joined on a two year deal but his stay at the Ibrox club has been hampered with a knee injury. (Various)

Demeble wows for France U21

Moussa Dembele has netted a terrific free-kick while on international duty with France under-21s.

The Celtic striker opened the scoring for Les Espoirs as they defeated Kazakhstan 3-0 away from home. (Scotsman)

Scott Mckenna ‘surprised’ at rise to international scene

Scott Mckenna has expressed his surprise about his meteoric rise the internation scene.

The Aberdeen defender won his first cap in Scotland’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Costa Rica at Hampden.

Speaking after the game he said: “I have not really thought about it but if you had told me at the start of the season I would have a cap for Scotland, I would never have believed you.

“I wasn’t playing for Aberdeen, wasn’t involved for the 21s. It just all seemed to happen so quickly.” (Various)

Ajer hails Rodgers influence

Kristoffer Ajer has hailed the influence of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on his career as the 19-year-old looks set to get his first international cap.

He said: “When I was on loan at Kilmarnock I often got feedback and went to our training centre to go through what I did in clips of matches.

“The information I received was crucial for me and gave me the indication that when I returned to Celtic I could get some playing time.

“He used to text me after matches about what I did well and what needed to be improved. The feedback Brendan Rodgers gave me was invaluable.

“He is on the pitch at every single training session and it is very important for him to join in and see and help all the players.

“He demands 100 percent of his players every single day and when you are in such an environment where everyone will develop all the time, you improve yourself too. (Evening Times)