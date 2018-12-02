Rumour Mill: Rodgers to hold talks with signing target | Hearts boss on January window | English side close to Shankland deal

Brendan Rodgers will meet a January signing target on Monday, Craig Levein plans a quiet January window, and Swansea City are close to signing Lawrence Shankland from Ayr United.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Swansea City close to deal for Shankland

Swansea City are closing in on a move for Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland. The English Championship club will sign the player in the January transfer window before immediately loaning him back to Ayr as Ian McCall’s men look to keep up their title challenge. (Mail on Sunday)

Rodgers to hold talks with signing target

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he’s due to fly out on Monday to speak with a mystery player he hopes to sign in the January transfer window. The Celtic boss said he will not celebrate his side’s League Cup triumph, should they defeat Aberdeen at Hampden, as he concentrates on improving his squad. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Benkovic wants to remain at Celtic

Celtic defender Filip Benkovic has revealed he wishes to remain at Parkhead for the rest of the 2018/19 season amid talk that Leicester City could recall the player in the January transfer window. (Scotland on Sunday)

Dikamona wants long-term stay at Hearts

Hearts centre-back Clevid Dikamona has described signing for the club as a “miracle” and wants to stay put. The Congolese defender signed for the club until the end of the season back in September after he cancelled his contract with Israeli side Bnei Sakhnin. (Edinburgh News)

Allen a ‘genius’ for McGregor deal

Mark Allen has been hailed as a “genius” by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for managing to sign Allan McGregor on a free transfer this past summer. Gerrard compared the Rangers goalkeeper to former Liverpool hero Pepe Reina, saying the Scottish international was “right up there” in terms of quality. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Levein plans quiet January

Hearts boss Craig Levein doesn’t envision another busy transfer market after signing 18 players this past summer. Striker David Vanecek will arrive after signing a pre-contract in the previous window, while Levein expects to see some of his injured first-team stars, such as Uche Ikpeazu and John Souttar, rejoin during the month. (Sunday Herald)

Parker blasts ‘shocking’ defeat

Hibs assistant Garry Parker described this afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Kilmarnock as the worst performance of his and head coach Neil Lennon’s tenure. The Easter Road men slumped to their fourth defeat in six matches. (Edinburgh News)