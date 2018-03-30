Rumour Mill: Rodgers on Sinclair’s future at Celtic | £5m price tag for McGinn | Hull City want Celtic midfielder

Brendan Rodgers insists Scott Sinclair is happy with life at Celtic, Hibs are demanding at least £5million for John McGinn, and Hull City are interested in Aberdeen’s Celtic loanee Ryan Christie.

Hull City want Ryan Christie

Hull City are looking to swoop for Aberdeen’s on loan Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie. Manager Nigel Adkins is an admirer of the 23-year-old, who earned his second cap for Scotland on Tuesday night with a substitute appearance in the win over Hungary. Rodgers has previously said he wishes to keep Christie for next season. (Daily Express)

Rodgers on Sinclair’s future at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers insists Scott Sinclair is happy at Celtic as he dismissed newspaper speculation linking the attacker with a move away from the club. Bournemouth and Brighton have been credited with interest in the player, who won Scotland’s PFA Player of the Year award last season. (Evening Times)

Scott Sinclair, right, has been linked with a move away from Parkhead. Picture: John Devlin

£5m for McGinn

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says the bidding for star midfielder John McGinn will start at £5million. The player has just 15 months remaining on his current deal and has been the subject of speculation the last two transfer windows. His profile was boosted further this past week with a polished display for Scotland in the 1-0 win over Hungary. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts interested in Dykes

Hearts have stepped up their interest in Queen of the South’s Australian attacker Lyndon Dykes, with the Tynecastle club keen to talk to the Doonhamers about bringing on board for next season. He is understood to have impressed Hearts scouts with a run of games around Christmas. (The Scotsman)

Ferguson warning to SFA

Sir Alex Ferguson has called on the SFA to remain at Hampden Park and not disregard over 100 years of Scottish football heritage. The Manchester United and Aberdeen legend believes the governing body should buy the stadium from Queen’s Park, who would then be relocated to lesser Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers: this season can eclipse last one

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that if Celtic were to clinch the treble this season it would eclipse their unprecedented unbeaten clean sweep of the domestic honours last term. The Irishman has the chance to “rewrite the record books” through becoming the first manager in the history of the Scottish game to lead his side to back-to-back trebles. (The Scotsman)

Ferguson: Rangers board need to make manager decision

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged the club’s board to made a decision on the future of Graeme Murty. The manager is only in place until the end of the season and with work to be done ahead of the summer transfer window, Ferguson insists a clear plan must be constructed otherwise the club will endure further chaos. (Daily Record)

Lennon backs McGeouch

Neil Lennon believes Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch will find a place in Scotland’s squad for their summer trip to Mexico and Peru after being forced to pull out of Alex McLeish’s first national gathering through injury. (Evening News)

