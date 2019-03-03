Rumour Mill: Rodgers ‘had four offers to leave’ | Leicester City want former Celtic target | ex-EPL boss wants Celtic job

Sunday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic earlier this week. Picture: SNS

Rodgers: This was my fourth offer

Brendan Rodgers insists he didn’t jump at the chance to leave Celtic, claiming Leicester City’s approach was the fourth offer he’d received. The former Parkhead hero has come in for scathing criticism from the club’s fans for the manner in which he departed the Ladbrokes Premiership champions. (Sunday Mail)

Leicester want Boyata and McGinn

Brendan Rodgers is looking to make Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata one of his first signings at the King Power Stadium, while he also has eyes on Aston Villa midfielder and former Parkhead target John McGinn. Celtic tried to sign McGinn in the summer from Hibs but were unsuccessful as Villa pounced following a lowball offer from the Glasgow side. (Sunday Mail)

Moyes wants Celtic job

David Moyes wants to be the next manager of Celtic, though he also has the chance to go to China. Moyes is out of work after leaving West Ham United in the summer. Current Celtic caretaker boss Neil Lennon has until the end of the season to try and persuade the Parkhead chiefs that he’s the right man for the job. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic and Hibs bosses condemn fan behaviour

Both Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom and Celtic caretaker manager Neil Lennon have criticised supporters who threw bottles on to the pitch during the clubs’ Scottish Cup clash at Easter Road. A bottle was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair from the stadium’s East Stand, while Hibs also reported of another incident which involved one being chucked on to the field of play from the stand housing Celtic supporters. (Evening News)

- Celtic captain Scott Brown and Hibs’ Darren McGregor have followed each of their respective managers in condemning the behaviour. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Heckingbottom: Hibs were good, Celtic were better

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted Celtic were worthy winners of their Scottish Cup quarter-final after the holders defeated the Edinburgh club 2-0 at Easter Road. “Celtic were the better team, although we had some real good moments and a strong performance for an hour,” he said. (Evening News)

Goldson backs Morelos to stay true to himself

There is no question in Connor Goldson’s mind that Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos has been the best player in Scottish football this season. “His record speaks for itself,” the defender says of the 28-goal Colombian. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers won’t keep quiet

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has promised his players will celebrate freely and loudly as they want if they’re able to defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup this afternoon. Following the 4-2 win at Pittodrie earlier this year, Dons boss Derek McInnes knocked on the away dressing room door wondering if the victorious side could keep the noise down. (Sunday Mail)