Rumour Mill: Rodgers demands double treble | Murty won’t rule out Rangers title |’Celtic signings not good enough’

Scottish football gossip: Brendan Rodgers calls for a double treble and Graeme Murty hasn’t ruled out a title win for Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers: Treble now motivation for ‘super intense’ Celts

Brendan Rodgers has promised a “super intense” response from Celtic to their elimination from European football as they turn their attention fully to the prospect of completing the unprecedented feat of winning consecutive domestic trebles. (The Scotsman)

Graeme Murty tells Rangers fans talk of a title challenge is OK

Rangers have lost five and only won six of 13 Premiership encounters at their own ground in this campaign but the Ibrox manager doesn’t consider that at odds with the notion of any title tilt. Talk of which is owed to the fact no team has taken more points on the road than them. (The Scotsman)

Craig Levein keen to discuss Aaron Hughes’ future

Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS

Hearts are to hold talks with veteran defender Aaron Hughes to decide whether he will stay at Tynecastle next season. (Evening News)

Steven Whittaker closing in on return to Hibs first team

Steven Whittaker could be back for Hibs’ midweek match against Hamilton having played the entire 90 minutes of a match just once in the past four months, boss Neil Lennon has revealed. (Evening News)

Kris Boyd: Scottish clubs will never win another European competition

Former Scotland international Kris Boyd believes Zenit St Peterburg’s “demolition” of Celtic proves the gap between the rest of the world and Scottish football is widening. (The Sun)

Graeme Murty: Bruno Alves is a pro, he’s been fantastic

Amid speculation that Alves would follow Pedro Caixinha out the door, the Rangers manger praised the Portuguese defender’s professionalism and insisted there is still a place for him at Ibrox. (The Sun)

It’s only going to get harder in Europe, warns Celtic boss

Brendan Rodgers last night warned Celtic supporters that progress in Europe will become even more difficult because the financial gulf between his team and the continent’s elite is getting bigger. (The Herald)

Reports in Australia claim Tom Rogic has rejected new Celtic deal

Tom Rogic has rejected the offer of a new contract from Celtic, according to reports in the player’s native Australia. However, Celtic insisted last night talks were ongoing and they were confident they will still reach an agreement with the playmaker. (The Scotsman)

Chris Sutton: Brendan Rodgers signings haven’t been good enough

Former Celtic star, Chris Sutton has said Brendan Rogers must improve the recruitment at Parkhead after the Hoops crashed out of Europe. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes: Celtic always raise their game against Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says his side’s poor record against Celtic is because the Hoops always raise their game when they take on the Dons. (P&J)

Allan McGregor admits he could leave Hull City this summer

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has admitted he could leave Hull City at the end of this season. (Various)