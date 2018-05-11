Rumour Mill: Rangers want John McGinn | Josh Windass to leave Ibrox? | Neil Lennon’s demands

Rangers are interested in signing Hibs midfielder John McGinn, Josh Windass could leave Ibrox for £3million, and Neil Lennon will leave Hibs unless he’s guaranteed funding to rebuild the first-team squad.

Windass to leave?

Josh Windass could leave Rangers this summer with Premier League sides Burnley and Cardiff City considering moves for the player. It is believed a fee of £3million would be enough to sign the attacker, who has netted 17 goals in all competitions this year. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers want McGinn

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is said to be interested in signing Hibs midfielder John McGinn. The Scottish international is expected to leave Easter Road this summer with clubs in England interested as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. Rangers will look to hijack any move down south as they look to rebuild ahead of next season. (Daily Record)

Lennon’s demands

Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: SNS

Neil Lennon will quit as manager of Hibs unless he’s given a guarantee by the clubs board that funds will be available to replace outgoing players this summer. Stars such as John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch are expected to leave, prompting concern inside Lennon that the club is heading in the wrong direction. (The Herald)

Blackburn set to sign McGeouch

Blackburn Rovers appear to have won the race to sign Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and will be free to leave Easter Road. Aberdeen were looking to sign the player, who won Hibs’ Player of the year this term, though they’ve been priced out of the running by the League One runners-up. (Daily Mail)

Hearts ready for Lafferty bids

Craig Levein fears serious money could force Hearts to sell Kyle Lafferty after he became the most prolific Tynecastle striker since John Robertson. Manager Levein is desperate to keep the Northern Ireland internationalist to spearhead next season’s attack, but he admitted today that a big transfer bid could derail those plans. (Edinburgh News)

Pena won’t play for Cruz Azul again

Carlos Pena has kicked his last ball for Cruz Azul, with Pedro Caixinha confirming the on-loan Rangers midfielder won’t “continue” with the Mexican side. In January, the Mexico international penned a loan deal until January 2019, and reunited with his former Ibrox manager. (The Scotsman)

Csaba gives United stars ultimatum

Csaba Laszlo last night challenged his players to write history – or else prepare to be shipped out of Tannadice in the summer. The Dundee United manager spoke out on the eve of tonight’s crunch Premiership play-off semi-final second-leg clash with Livingston having gone down 3-2 in Monday night’s first leg. (The Scotsman)

Bournemouth to bid £20m for Tierney

Bournemouth are prepared to test Celtic’s resolve over Kieran Tierney with a £20million offer for the left-back. The South Coast club are looking to upgrade at the position for next season and have placed Tierney right at the top of their shortlist. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also said to be interested. (Daily Mail)