Rumour Mill: Rangers’ triple swoop | Celtic back in for Musonda | Hearts look to sign Newcastle defender

Rangers are set to sign Jason Cummings as part of a triple swoop, Celtic are once again looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda, and Hearts are interested in a loan deal for Newcastle defender Kyle Cameron.

Jason Cummings is set to join Rangers on loan. Picture: Neil Hanna

Rangers’ triple swoop

Rangers are poised to make a triple signing swoop this week as Graeme Murty puts his own mark on the squad for a serious challenge in the second half of the season. The Light Blues are set to bring in Jason Cummings and Russell Martin on loan and will also make a firm offer for Hamilton’s Greg Docherty. (The Scotsman)

Celtic back in for Musonda

Celtic have reignited their interest in Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda. Brendan Rodgers was keen on the player last summer but a move failed to materialise. The 21-year-old will be available on loan until the end of the season, though the Hoops will face tough competition from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

Hearts look to sign Newcastle defender

Hearts are interested in signing Newcastle United defender Kyle Cameron on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who has spent time on loan at York City and Newport County, would add competition for places at centre-back in Craig Levein’s side. (Daily Express)

Aberdeen reject second bid

Aberdeen have rejected a second bid from Hull City for defender Scott McKenna. The English Championship side offered the same amount as before, thought to be in the region of £300,000, but with a restructured package. Aberdeen immediately knocked back both bids. (Evening Express)

McCulloch takes Polish coaching role

Lee McCulloch is set to make a shock move by becoming the assistant manager at Polish side Lechia Gdansk. The former Rangers star would be working under former Ibrox coach Adam Owens, who is the manager at Lechia, and it would represent his first job since leaving Kilmarnock in October. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell eye Aldred

Motherwell are looking to strengthen their defensive corps with the signing of former Scottish youth international Tom Aldred. The centre-back, 27, formerly played with Inverness CT and is available on a free transfer after being told he is surplus to requirements at League One Bury. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs punish trio

Three Hibs first-team players have been punished for a breach of discipline during the Easter Road outfit’s winter training camp in the Algarve, Striker Anthony Stokes, midfielder Danny Swanson and winger Martin Boyle all broke a curfew at the squad’s luxury base near Portimao. (Evening News)

Meekings to return for cup clash

Josh Meekings is set to make his return from injury this coming weekend as Dundee take on his former side Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup. The defender missed Dundee’s previous game on 30 December, a 2-0 win at St Johnstone, after hurting his foot in the clash which saw Jonny Hayes suffer a broken leg. (Evening Telegraph)

