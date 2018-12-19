Rumour Mill: Rangers to lose out on key target? | Hibs to sign midfielder | Ibrox flop finds new club

Crystal Palace are interested in Rangers target Dominic Solanke, Hibs are set to sign midfielder Tommy Block, and Umar Sadiq has found himself a new club.

Rangers face Premier League competition for Dominic Solanke. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty

Levein admits failure to solve goal drought

Sharing the fans’ frustration at how the season has stuttered, Hearts manager Craig Levein says he has been desperately trying to find a system that minimises the impact of losing key players. But he confessed that despite pondering the issue day and night, he had, thus far, been unable to find a solution to the team’s scoring woes. (The Scotsman)

Hibs to sign midfielder

Hibs are on the verge of signing central midfielder Tommy Block from Bognor Regis Town. The 18-year-old Englishman has been on trial at Hibs on two separate occasions and he has done enough to impress Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon. (Evening News)

Hyndman open to Hibs stay

Hibs midfielder Emerson Hyndman is happy to remain with the club for the rest of the 2018/19 season. The American’s loan deal from Bournemouth is due to expire in January and has emerged as a key figure for the Easter Road club after his return from injury coincided with a return to form for Neil Lennon’s men. (Various)

Gerrard reveals he and Lennon are neighbours

They are now neighbours in Glasgow’s leafy west end but Steven Gerrard expects his managerial battles with Neil Lennon to be every bit as hostile as the clashes they had on the pitch. For the first time since becoming Rangers manager, Gerrard will face Lennon across the technical area. (The Scotsman)

Lennon: Gerrard was ‘one of my heroes’

Despite being nearly ten years older than the Rangers manager, Lennon has described Steven Gerrard as “one of my heroes”. This is something you hear often from opposition players set to come up against Gerrard for the first time. It’s less common for a manager to pay homage to an opposite number. (The Scotsman)

New club for Rangers flop

Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has found himself a new club as the striker is set to sign with Italian side Perugia. The 21-year-old failed to make any impact in Glasgow and saw his loan deal cancelled last week. He’ll now move from Roma on loan for the fourth time after passing a medical with the Serie B side yesterday. (Daily Record)

Rangers target wanted by Palace

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke. The England international has been linked with a move to Rangers in January, with previous reports stating it was almost a done deal. However, Steven Gerrard could be set to lose out on his target due to interest from the EPL. (Evening Standard)

McInnes calls on Dons to make it four from four

Derek McInnes praised his in-form Aberdeen team for maintaining recent momentum with a 5-1 thrashing of Dundee. The Pittodrie side easily dealt with the Dark Blues thanks to braces from Sam Cosgrove and Andrew Considine and a goal from teenager Connor McLennan. (The Scotsman)

Premiership sides eye Gallacher

Several Scottish Premiership clubs are considering a move for Liverpool youngster Tony Gallacher. The 19-year-old full-back clinched a £200,000 move to the Anfield side from Falkirk in January and is now looking for a loan deal in order to gain more first-team experience. (Scottish Sun)