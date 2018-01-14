Rumour Mill: Rangers to complete loan deal | Celtic eye Schalke striker | Swansea & Millwall join Greg Docherty hunt

Rangers are set to complete a loan deal to sign Russell Martin, Celtic are looking at Schalke striker Franco Di Santo, and Swansea City and Millwall have joined the race for Greg Docherty.

Russell Martin has been frozen out at Norwich City this season. Picture: Getty

Rangers to complete Martin deal

Rangers are set to complete a loan deal for Norwich City club captain Russell Martin. The Scottish international has dropped out of the first-team picture at Carrow Road and will move to Ibrox for the remainder of the campaign in order to earn regular first-team football. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic eye Schalke striker

Celtic have sent scouts to watch Schalke striker Franco Di Santo with the prospect of making a bid for the player in the January transfer window. The Parkhead side are keen to get a replacement for Moussa Dembele lined up should the Frenchman be sold on. Di Santo has been capped three times by Argentina and used to play in the English Premier League with Wigan Athletic. (Daily Record)

Millwall and Swansea join Docherty race

Rangers will face a fight for Greg Docherty after Millwall and Swansea City joined the battle for the January transfer target. Gers boss Graeme Murty admitted his side were interested in signing the Hamilton Accies midfielder, who is thought to be available for a fee upwards of £600,000. (Sunday Mail)

Mitchell set for derby debut

Hearts manager Craig Levein is ready to pitch Manchester United loanee Demetri Mitchell into next week’s Scottish Cup tie against Hibs. Levein stressed he would have no qualms handing the 21-year-old a Tynecastle debut in an Edinburgh derby. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hughes urges O’Neill to stay with Northern Ireland

Aaron Hughes insists Michael O’Neill has unfinished business with Northern Ireland who will do all in their power to fend off the bid by Scotland to make him their new national manager. The Scottish FA agreed compensation with the Irish FA for O’Neill on Friday night and will now open talks with the 48-year-old. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hull to come back for Aberdeen

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has confirmed he’s looking to sign Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna. The 21-year-old has been in sterling form since breaking into the Pittodrie side earlier this season, and was the subject of a £300,000 from the English Championship side, which was immediately rejected by the Dons. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs look for McGeouch answer

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has revealed he will be pushing Dylan McGeouch for an answer after making the Easter Road midfielder the offer of a new three-year contract. McGeouch’s current deal expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to talk to other clubs but Lennon is anxious for him to stay. (Scotland on Sunday)

Naismith keen on Scotland return

Steven Naismith has refused to rule out a return to Scotland as he ponders his future at Norwich City. The Scotland international was the subject of an inquiry from Hearts last week and has also been linked with Kilmarnock and Rangers. Naismith, 31, is fit but not getting a game for Norwich who he is contacted to until 2019. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rodgers reveals transfer strategy

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic are looking for players with a winning mentality in the January transfer window. The Celtic boss was keen to stress that it’s not just about finding players with the quality to star at Parkhead, they must also have the right personality to fit in with the dressing room. (Sunday Mail)

