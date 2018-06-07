Rumour Mill: Rangers target Brandon Barker | Aston Villa want John McGinn | No Hearts return for Joaquim Adao

Rangers have set their sights on former Hibs loan winger Brandon Barker, Aston Villa want Hibs midfielder John McGinn, while Hearts won’t return for Angolan midfielder Joaquim Adao.

Rangers want former Hibs winger Barker

Manchester City winger Brandon Barker is a target for Rangers. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Hibs last season with the Easter Road side keen to re-sign him. However, he has been included on a list of potential signings drawn up by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen. A number of Championship sides area also interested. (Scottish Sun)

Aston Villa want Hibs’ McGinn

John McGinn is a target of Championship giants Aston Villa. The Birmingham club narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs and manager Steve Bruce needs to refresh his squad with financial uncertainty surrounding the club. The Hibs midfielder is seen as a possible bargain. (Daily Record)

Hearts won’t pursue Joaquim Adao

Brandon Barker in action for Hibs against Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Joaquim Adao won’t return to Hearts next season. The midfielder’s club Sion plan to sell the player to the highest bidder. With new midfielders Ryan Edwards, Olly Lee and Bobby Burns, Hearts have opted against pursuing the combative Angolan. (Evening News)

Nadir Ciftci released from Celtic

Celtic confirmed that forward Nadir Ciftci will leave the club at the end of June. The Turkish hitman joined in 2015 summer from Dundee United but failed to make an impact at Parkhead. He has had four loan spells since signing, the latest came at Motherwell. (The Scotsman)

Hibs reject Motherwell’s Murray bid

Hibs have thrown out a bid of around £50,000 from Motherwell for striker Simon Murray. The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundee after signing for the club last summer. (Daily Record)

Ovie Ejaria Rangers deal on hold

Rangers will have to wait to land Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria. The deal to take the 20-year-old on loan has hit a snag with the signing not expected to be completed until next week. (The Scotsman)

Rangers agree fee for Conor Goldson

Rangers have opened talks with Connor Goldson after agreeing a £3 million fee with Brighton. The 25-year-old centre-back is seen as a key recruit as Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen the club’s defence with only Bruno Alves, Fabio Cardoso and Ross McCrorie contracted for next season. The deal should be signed off next week. (The Scotsman)

Scottish FA chief rejects call for independent review

Ian Maxwell, the Scottish FA chief executive, has rejected Rangers’ demand for a review into the appointment and role of Gary Hughes. Hughes formally stepped down as a director of the SFA at its AGM following calls for his suspension from Rangers chairman Dave King regarding the Celtic supporting businessman referring to followers of the Ibrox side as “the great unwashed”. (The Scotsman)

Scottish Cup final could move to evening KO

Next season’s Scottish Cup final could be moved to an evening kick-off time. New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell revealed the potential move at the governing body’s AFM on Wednesday. The SFA are close to securing and announcing a broadcast deal and Maxwell believes the traditional 3pm kick-off time can’t get in the way if there’s potential for more income. (Scottish Sun)

St Mirren to ignore Kluivert and Guti

St Mirren will take the safe approach to their managerial appointment. The club hope to name a successor to Jack Ross before the end of the week but it is unlikely to be either Patrick Kluivert or Real Madrid legend Guti. Instead the appointment is likely to have experience of the Scottish game with Jim McIntyre and Gary Caldwell in the running. (Daily Mail)

Celtic target to sign new Stoke deal

Brendan Rodgers is set to be disappointed with the news that Celtic target Joe Allen is to sign a new deal at Stoke City. The midfielder, who worked with Rodgers at Swansea City and Liverpool, had been linked with a move to Celtic park but will instead try to help the Potters try and regain their Premier League status. (Daily Record)

Barrie McKay to make Greek move

Former Rangers winger Barrie McKay is set to complete a move to Greek giants Olympiacos this week. Signed by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton for Nottingham Forest last summer, McKay has fallen down the pecking order under new manager Aitor Karanka. (The Scotsman)

Morton return for Millar

Greenock Morton have added former midfielder Chris Millar to their ranks for next season. The popular former St Johnstone ace completed a switch to the club he spent five years at earlier in his career. Morton boss Ray McKinnon has also added centre-back Gregor Buchanan and is keen on goalkeeper Cammy Bell. (Scottish Sun)

Accies recruit two

Hamilton Academical have completed two defensive signings. Martin Canning has added Morecambe full-back Aaron McGowan and the versatile Alex Penny from Peterborough United. (Scottish Sun)