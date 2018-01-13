Rumour Mill: Rangers striker Herrera set for exit | SFA open talks with O’Neill | ‘£600k for Greg Docherty’

Rangers are looking to offload Eduardo Herrera as they move closer to signing Greg Docherty.

SFA to open talks with Michael O’Neill as deal agreed with Irish FA

Eduardo Herrera has been linked with a move back to his native Mexico. Picture: SNS

Talks between the Scottish Football Association and top target Michael O’Neill are set to take place after the governing body agreed compensation for the Northern Ireland boss. (The Scotsman)

Mexican club set to sign Rangers striker Herrera

Mexican side Santos Laguna are set to swoop for Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera in a £1million deal. The Sun reports that having scored just two goals in 22 appearances since his £1.5million switch from UNAM, Gers are eager to cut their losses and would also be willing to consider a loan deal. (The Sun)

Hamilton ready to play hardball with Rangers over Docherty

Hamilton are ready to play hardball after Rangers made their move for Greg Docherty, reports the Daily Record. The Ibrox side have opened talks over a proposed £600,000 deal for the Scotland Under-21 midfielder. Cardiff are also on Docherty’s trail with boss Neil Warnock ready to try to lure the Accies academy graduate to the English Championship. (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty taken aback by global pulling power of Rangers

Graeme Murty says Rangers still have pulling power and stature around the globe as he continues to try to strengthen the squad for the second half of the season. (The Scotsman)

Celtic keen to sell Dembele

Celtic are trying to sell Moussa Dembele this month to give themselves a major cashflow boost. Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, journalist Duncan Castles said: “Celtic are keen to get Dembele out in this transfer window. They want to make the money now if they can do but there is considerable resistance from Dembele about a move.” (Transfer Window podcast)

McInnes doubtful that he can keep Ryan Christie

Derek McInnes believes there is only a slim chance he can stop Ryan Christie following Kenny McLean out of the Aberdeen exit door. Scotland international Christie has been linked to Celtic. (Various)

Hull City make bid for Aberdeen star Scott McKenna

Hull City have put in a bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. According to reports new Tigers boss Nigel Adkins want to land the highly-rated Scotland Under-21 in this transfer window. (The Sun)

Hibs skipper David Gray could be out for season

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted David Gray’s season could be over after the Easter Road skipper picked up a serious Achilles injury during the Capital club’s friendly with Dutch side Willem II. (The Scotsman)

Hearts boss disappointed with Marc Leonard’s ‘strange’ Brighton move

Craig Levein revealed his disappointment at 16-year-old Marc Leonard’s decision to leave Hearts for Brighton. The Tynecastle boss described the move as “strange” and “disappointing.” (Evening News)

Simon Murray fights for place at Hibs as Turkish bid is rejected

Hibs striker Simon Murray is not interested in making a shock move to Turkey, adamant he wants to fight for his place at Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

