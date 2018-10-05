Rumour Mill: Rangers star compared to Suarez | Gerrard’s player ratings warning | Hearts legend for Dundee United job?

Alfredo Morelos has been likened to Luis Suarez by one of his Rangers team-mates, Steven Gerrard has demanded at least 8/10 for every player from the media, and John Robertson has emerged as a contender for the Dundee United job.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring Rangers' equaliser in their victory over Rapid Vienna. Picture: Getty

Gerrard’s player ratings warning

Steven Gerrard has warned the media that they’ll get on his wrong side if he sees a newspaper today and any of his Rangers stars from Thursday night’s win over Rapid Vienna have been given a player ratings score of less than 8/10. (The Scotsman)

Morelos compared to Suarez

Joe Worrall sees something of a Luis Suarez in his Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos after the striker bagged a double in Rangers’ 3-1 triumph over Rapid. Worrall, on loan from Nottingham Forest, praised the Colombian’s combative style and how he’s always ‘living on the edge’. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers: Celtic need to keep the ball better

Brendan Rodgers was left frustrated by the loss of disappointing goals and his players inability to keep possession of the ball for long stages after ten-man Celtic surrendered an early lead to lose 3-1 to Salzburg in Austria. (The Scotsman)

Robertson a candidate for Dundee United

Dundee United have identified Hearts legend and Inverness CT boss John Robertson as a potential candidate to replace Csaba Laszlo. After a season of transition, Robertson has Inverness in the title race at the beginning of this campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Boyle keen to make Aussie impression

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has vowed to do all he can to win a place in Australia’s squad after being called up by the Socceroos for a training camp. The Aussies will end that camp with a friendly against Kuwait although Boyle won’t be eligible to play as he awaits the necessary passport. (Evening News)

McGeouch on Sunderland switch

Dylan McGeouch has lifted the lid on his move from Easter Road to Sunderland, saying he was always going to leave Hibs and knew the Black Cats were the side for him after meeting with manager Jack Ross for the first time. (Scottish Sun)

Budge dismisses Celtic claim

Hearts owner Ann Budge has dismissed Celtic’s complaints over the choice of BT Murrayfield as venue for their Betfred Cup semi-final as “nonsense”. She insists the home of Scottish Rugby is a neutral venue despite Hearts playing four times there last season. (The Scotsman)

Sow still open to Hearts return

Osman Sow today spoke for the first time about his failed return to Hearts and insisted he would happily rejoin the Edinburgh club in the future. The MK Dons striker claims he was not given details on why his proposed loan move collapsed. (Edinburgh News)

