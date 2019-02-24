Rumour Mill: Rangers star compared to Harry Kane | ‘Celtic going backwards in Europe’ | Ex-Hibs star calls Hearts ace a ‘grass’

All the latest news and gossip from the Scottish Premiership.

Jermain Defoe says Alfredo Morelos is a natural like Harry Kane

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Jermain Defoe says his Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos has a gift for goalscoring that reminds him of Harry Kane. (The Scotsman)

Neil Lennon: The possibility of Celtic winning a treble treble is ‘bonkers’

Neil Lennon has praised “fantastic” Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers by saying the fact a treble treble is being discussed proves his class. Lennon said: “We are sitting here talking about, and I can’t believe it, the possibility of a treble treble, which is just bonkers. It’s just amazing consistency and they always seem to find a way to beat the opposition, whether they are playing well going into the game or not, so the mentality he’s brought to the place and the style of play is fantastic.” (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hibs star John McGinn calls Hearts ace a ‘grass’ on Twitter

Former Hibs star John McGinn has poked fun at Hearts’ Clevid Dikamona on social media. The French defender posted a short video on Twitter highlighting a reckless challenge from St Mirren’s Greg Tansey during the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle. McGinn, presumably unimpressed at the 28-year-old trying to get another professional in trouble with the authorities, responded with a one-word tweet. “Grass,” it simply read. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Oliver Burke targets league and cup double

Oliver Burke says two winners medals at Celtic and a Scotland cap would represent a dream term before he heads back to West Brom in the summer. (Daily Record)

‘Celtic have gone backwards in Europe’

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the Hoops side “have plateaued in Europe, if not gone backwards.

The former striker said: “They are too inconsistant. Europe hasn’t been good enough under Brendan Rodgers - fullstop.” (BT Sport)

Steve Clarke hopes Dave King statement is ‘watershed’ moment

Steve Clarke hopes Dave King’s condemnation of his supporters can be a ‘watershed’ moment. The Rangers chairman apologised to the Kilmarnock boss and said on Friday everyone at Rangers “abhors the sectarian element that continues to be so prevalent in Scottish football.” (The Sun)

‘Rangers believe they can be champions,’ says Steven Davis

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has claimed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was wrong to write off the title race. Gerrard reacted angrily to last weekend’s missed opportunity to close the gap on champions Celtic to three points.

Davis said: “I am not forgetting about the title.

“I came here to try to win trophies. That’s a chance to do so. It’s going to be a tough task in the the position we’re in, the points we’re behind and the consistency Celtic are showing as well. (Sunday Mail)

Swansea City midfielder reveals dream to play at Ibrox

Swansea City midfielder George Byers has revealed his dream to play for Rangers. The playmaker was born in England to Scottish parents and has played for Scotland at youth level. (Daily Record)

Hibs’ Marc McNulty could have been sent off says Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre rued decisions that did not go the home side’s way as Hibs won 4-2 at Dens Park. He claimed his side should have had a penalty in the first-half when Ryan McGowan was wrestled off the ball at a corner by Mark Milligan. Ryan McGowan was also later kicked in the face by Mark McNulty, who struck Hibs’s crucial third. (The Scotsman)

Proposal to add Celtic and Rangers colt teams into League Two fails

Plans to introduce Celtic and Rangers colt teams into League Two have been scrapped. The original proposal to allow the development teams access to the senior set-up was shelved after a fan backlash. It was reportedly being reconsidered but has failed to attract support. (Sunday Mail)