Rumour Mill: Rangers signing jets in | Bruno Alves rips up Ibrox contract | Old Firm target to stay put

Umar Sadiq has travelled to Scotland as he looks to complete move to Rangers, Bruno Alves has ripped up his contract with the Ibrox club, and Harry Wilson is to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place.

Old Firm target to stay put

Liverpool forward Harry Wilson’s dream of playing first-team football for the club means he will resist going out on loan for now. The 21-year-old has consistently been the Under-23’s best player over the last two seasons and has attracted interest from both Celtic and Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Sadiq flies into Scotland

Rangers remain hopeful of concluding a deal for at least one of their two loan signing targets before the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie against Shkupi on Thursday night. Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has flown into Scotland to complete the deal, while the Light Blues are confident of concluding a deal for Mali international midfielder Lassana Coulibaly. (The Scotsman)

Umar Sadiq arrives at Edinburgh airport. Picture: SNS

Alves rips up Rangers contract

Bruno Alves has ripped up the final year of his contract with Rangers in order to join Serie A side Parma. The 36-year-old defender was a marquee signing under Pedro Caixinha last summer but found his lone year in Glasgow hampered by injury and indifferent form. (Sky Sports)

Rangers told not to bid for defender

Millwall boss Neil Harris has insisted that Rangers would be wasting their time making a bid for Jake Cooper as none of his players are available for sale this summer. Steven Gerrard is said to be an admirer of the player and was considering a £1million offer last week. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United put Tierney interest on hold

Manchester United will consider a move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney - though not until next summer. Jose Mourinho is said to have put his pursuit for a left-back on hold for the time being. (Manchester Evening News)

Watt joins St Johnstone

St Johnstone have completed the signing of former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal at McDiarmid Park, and is the club’s second summer signing after Drey Wright arrived from Colchester United. (Evening News)

Milinkovic signs for Hull

Former Hearts winger David Milinkovic has joined Hull City. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who spent last season on loan at Tynecastle from Italian side Genoa, has signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium with a one-year option. (Evening News)

