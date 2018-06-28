Rumour Mill: Rangers set to lose Windass | Gerrard eyes four more signings | Rodgers opens up on Odubajo interest

Cardiff could be set to snatch Josh Windass from Rangers, Steven Gerrard is looking to make four more signings, and Brendan Rodgers has spoken of Celtic’s interest in Moses Odubajo.

Gerrard eyes four more signings

Steven Gerrard is looking to sign a further four players for Rangers in addition to the seven already recruited this summer. The Light Blues are closing in on a deal to bring Roma striker Umar Sadiq to Ibrox on a season-long loan, but that won’t be the end of their transfer activity. Gerrard also admits players will have to move on from the club. (Scottish Sun)

- Steven Gerrard has called for a little patience as he bids to improve Rangers’ fortunes. (The Scotsman)

Josh Windass is said to have a release clause in his contract. Picture: John Devlin

Rangers set to lose Windass

Rangers could lose Josh Windass with Cardiff City poised to make a £3million offer which will trigger a release clause in the attacker’s contract. Windass could still opt to remain at Ibrox and play under new boss Steven Gerrard, though the lure of playing in the English Premier League may prove to be too strong. (Daily Express)

Rodgers opens up on Odubajo interest

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he used to rate Moses Odubajo as an “exceptional talent” before the player’s injury struggles. The 24-year-old has joined Celtic’s pre-season camp in Austria where Rodgers, along with his staff, will assess the ex-Hull City man following his return to fitness. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers to face TNS

Rangers will play Welsh champions TNS in a closed-door friendly next week. Steven Gerrard’s side are stepping up preparations for the new campaign, which will begin with a Europa League qualifying tie against Shkupi on 12 July. They will also face English League One side Bury in a friendly next week. (Scottish Sun)

Marseille cool interest in Dembele

Marseille have cooled their interest in Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to reports in France. The Ligue 1 outfit were first linked with the French striker in July last year, and rekindled their interest again in March. But reports suggest they are now looking at other targets. (The Scotsman)

Djoum could make swift return

Arnaud Djoum has a chance of being ready for the start of Hearts’ Premiership campaign after making swift progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. The midfielder sustained the horror injury away to Ross County in February, and was initially expected to be out until well into the new season. (Evening News)

United to get six-figure fee

Dundee United will be boosted by a six-figure fee after Stuart Armstrong completed his move from Celtic to Southampton. The Scottish international was sold to the South Coast club for a cool £7million, with United set to receive around £400,000 from the sell-on clause. (Evening Telegraph)

