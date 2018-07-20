Rumour Mill: Rangers set to land Liverpool youngster | Sunderland to take Ibrox star on loan | Hibs eye Adam Le Fondre

Rangers are closing in on a move for Ryan Kent, Greg Docherty could be set to join Sunderland, and Hibs are considering a bid to sign Adam Le Fondre.

Sunderland to take Greg Docherty on loan

Sunderland are hopeful of concluding a deal to take Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on loan for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has been told by Gerrard that he’ll struggle for playing time this season and it would be best if he sought regular first-team football elsewhere. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers set to land Ryan Kent

Rangers are closing in on a loan deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent. The 21-year-old had looked set to join Blackburn Rovers, but Steven Gerrard has used his connections with his former club in order to make the Light Blues the preferred landing spot. Kent has previously endured frustrating spells at Freiburg and Bristol City. (Scottish Sun)

Ryan Kent appearing for Bristol City earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Hibs eye Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre

Neil Lennon is considering a move for Bolton striker Adam Le Fondre. The 31-year-old worked with the Hibs boss during his time at the Macron Stadium, and the player has English Premier League experience from his time at Reading. (Scottish Sun)

Would cost SFA six figures to take Rangers to CAS

New SFA chief Ian Maxwell is considering whether to take Rangers to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the award of a Uefa licence in 2011. It would cost Scottish football’s govering body into six figures in legal fees to hit the Ibrox side with a £5,000 fine. (Daily Record)

Lyon eye Dedryck Boyata

Lyon are poised to make a move for Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata. The Belgian World Cup star has just 12 months left to run on his contract and has attracted interest from clubs around Europe, including Serie A side Lazio. Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to extend the player’s contract and will look to sit down for negotiations when he returns from his holiday break. (Scottish Sun)

Stokes follows Forrester to Iran

Anthony Stokes has followed in the footsteps of ex-Rangers attacker Harry Forrester by signing for Iranian club Tractor Sazi. The former Hibs and Celtic hitman has signed a two-year deal with the Persian Gulf Pro League side after it appeared he was ready to pen a short-term contract with St Mirren. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts field ineligible player

Hearts are facing punishment from the Scottish Professional Football League after fielding an ineligible player against Cove Rangers on Wednesday night. Teenage midfielder Andy Irving played as a second-half substitute but was not properly registered for the Betfred League Cup tie. (Evening News)

Rosenborg sack coach

Less than 24 hours after securing a Champions League second qualifying round rematch with Celtic, Rosenborg stunned Norwegian football when they sacked head coach Kare Ingebrigsten. The 52-year-old former Manchester City midfielder was informed of the decision yesterday morning. (The Scotsman)

