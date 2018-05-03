Rumour Mill: Rangers seek investment | Gerrard ‘bigger than Rodgers’ | Edouard to replace Dembele?

Rangers are looking for fresh investment after the resignation of two directors, former Ibrox striker says Steven Gerrard is a bigger name than Brendan Rodgers, and Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Odsonne Edouard will replace the departing Moussa Dembele this summer.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers: No let-up. I always fear complacency

Rangers are looking to recruit a pair of new directors. Picture: John Devlin

Gerrard bigger than Rodgers

Rangers will have a bigger name than Brendan Rodgers if they are able to recruit Steven Gerrard, according to former striker Gordon Smith. The former Liverpool and England midfielder doesn’t have any experience in management, but Smith believes his determination and ambition will ensure he’s a success. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers seek investment

Rangers are seeking fresh investment after the resignation of directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott. The pair quit on Wednesday afternoon and the Ibrox side will look to replace them with new non-executive directors who’ll enhance the long-term development of the club. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Paul Murray and Barry Scott quit Rangers board

Guardiola or Klopp wouldn’t transform Rangers

Former Celtic boss John Barnes has warned Steven Gerrard that he may be walking into an impossible job if he takes up the managerial reigns at Ibrox. The ex-Liverpool star believes his fellow Kop favourite would struggle in a situation that even Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp would find difficult to make a success out of. (Daily Mail)

Edouard to replace Dembele?

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Odsonne Edouard could be the man to replace Moussa Dembele if the striker leaves Parkhead this summer. The Celtic boss admitted it may be difficult to keep the Frenchman around for another year, but believes they have a ready-made replacement in the form of his fellow countryman, who is on loan from PSG. (The Herald)

READ MORE - Why Graeme Murty deserves both sympathy and criticism after Rangers exit

St Mirren eye McGinn money

St Mirren manager Jack Ross will cull several of his squad and admits he’s hoping Hibs sell Scotland midfielder John McGinn this summer to help fund his rebuilding job. Hibs paid only a development fee for the player but the Paisley club are thought to be entitled to 30 per cent of any deal should he move on. (The Scotsman)

- Hibs midfielder Scott Allan believes Aberdeen will fear the threat of the Easter Road side when the two clubs face off this Saturday. (Daily Record)

Celtic become first UK club to provide tampons

Celtic are to become the first football club in the UK to provide free sanitary products to female fans as part of efforts to tackle period poverty. The Glasgow club is to make tampons and other sanitary products freely available in all women’s toilets at its home ground of Celtic Park by the time the next season starts in August. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: Mystique of football programmes will never fade

Nicholson to join ex-Hearts mate Wilson

Former Hearts winger Sam Nicholson is set to move clubs in Major League Soccer – and join up with old Tynecastle team-mate Danny Wilson. According to reports in the United States, the 23-year-old is to be traded by Minnesota United to the Colorado Rapids with Eric Miller moving in the opposite direction. (The Scotsman)

Pressley offered new deal in Cyprus

Steven Pressley has been offered a new deal at Cypriot side Pafos after successfully steering the club away from relegation. The former Hearts captain took over earlier this season and managed to ensure the club’s survive despite Pafos looking certainties for the drop. He’ll now be given the chance to sign a two-year contact. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - The 12 best full-backs in Scottish football right now