Rumour Mill: Rangers rekindle interest in Wolves star | Steven Gerrard won’t have to sell | Hearts to wait on re-signing defender

Rangers are interested in Wolves right-back Dominic Iorfa, Steven Gerrard says he won’t have to sell to generate transfer funds, and Craig Levein will wait before making a decision to re-sign Clevid Dikamona.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Rangers reignite interest in Iorfa

Rangers have rekindled their interest in Wolves right-back Dominic Iorfa after a failed bid to bring the player to Ibrox in the summer. The 23-year-old would be available for a fee of around £500,000 having not started a match since Wolves’ promotion back to the Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard won’t have to sell

Steven Gerrard has been given assurances he won’t have to sell in order to generate money for future transfers, according to the Rangers manager. Gerrard had a “positive” dinner with chairman Dave King on Monday evening ahead of the club’s AGM. (Evening Times)

Rangers hit with five charges

Rangers have been hit with five SFA disciplinary charges following their criticism of referee Willie Collum. The Ibrox club made a formal complaint against Collum and criticised the match official and the SFA appeals process after failing to overturn a second yellow card received by Daniel Candeias against St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers wants both Celtic and Rangers to win

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopes that both sides of the Old Firm divide win on Thursday evening and significantly boost their chances of progressing past the group stages of the Europa League, saying it would be “great for the nation”. Rangers host Villarreal while Celtic go to Rosenborg. (Daily Record)

Hearts to let Berra decide

Hearts will leave it up to Christophe Berra to decide whether he is fit to feature in Sunday’s Premiership match against Rangers. The club captain, who had been ruled out for up to six months following a severe hamstring injury in August, has returned to the fold ahead of schedule. (The Scotsman)

Levein to wait on Dikamona decision

Clevid Dikamona’s future won’t be decided until next year, although Hearts manager Craig Levein today praised the Congolese as a defender he can rely on. Hearts signed Dikamona in September until the end of the season. They have the option to extend that deal for another 12 months, but Levein is in no rush to make a decision. (Edinburgh News)

Morelos wouldn’t play ahead of Edouard

Former Celtic and Rangers stars Kris Commons and Maurice Ross don’t believe Alfredo Morelos would play if he were in the Celtic squad. Commons insisted Edouard was a more complete player, while Ross said only Allan McGregor and James Tavernier would play in a Old Firm XI. (BBC)

