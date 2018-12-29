Rumour Mill: Rangers quartet face fitness tests | Celtic back in for EPL striker? | No regrets for Lennon over derby

Rangers quartet face fitness tests ahead of Celtic game; Could Celtic be back in for EPL striker?; Steven Gerrard admits would love to ask Brendan Rodgers for advice; Neil Lennon has no regrets at not postponing Hibs-Hearts clash and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill...

Rangers quartet face fitness tests ahead of Celtic game

Four players are in a race to be fit enough to feature for Rangers in their vital clash with Celtic. Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield both have hamstring injuries while defenders Connor Goldson and Gareth McAuley also face a race to be fit.

Borna Barisic has joined Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans on the injury bench after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over St Johnstone and won’t feature. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers confirms Celtic have already held secret talks with Timothy Weah

The Celtic Boss has told Scottish media that he hopes to seal a deal next week, he said: “We were granted permission by PSG to speak with him and he came over with his representatives.

“He had a great day here. We have good relations with PSG, so he came over. He sent me a lovely message afterwards thanking everyone and saying that he enjoyed it, so we shall see.” (Various)

Could Celtic be back in for EPL striker?

Reports are claiming that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s criticism of striker Shane Long in his Manchester City pre-match press conference on Friday could have just given Celtic the green light to reignite their interest in their reported summer target as a result.

Celtic were linked a move for the Republic of Ireland international during the summer and with manager Brendan Rodgers reportedly wants to bring two new strikers to Parkhead it could see the club reignite their interest in him. (Various)

Rangers are interested in signing Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones

Rangers are reportedly keen on signing the Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones in January. The player, who has just six months left on his deal could see Kilmarnock cash in on him before he becomes a free agent at the end of this season, however the Ayrshire club will more than likely want to keep hold of a player they see as vital in their push to finish in the top three. (Sportslens)

Neil Lennon has no regrets at not postponing Hibs-Hearts clash

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has no regrets at not calling off tonight’s Edinburgh derby, even though he will be missing ten players.

The Easter Road club could have invoked a FIFA ruling to have the visit of Hearts postponed with three players – Martin Boyle, Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren – called up by Australia to play in the Asian Cup.

Lennon claimed it would have sent out the wrong message had Hibs sought a postponement. He said: “What message does it send to the rest of the squad if we call the game off because three players are missing?

“Sorry, we can’t play without these three, we are not good enough to beat Hearts or whoever at home? That sends out the wrong message.” (The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard admits would love to ask Brendan Rodgers for advice

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he would have sought advice from Rodgers had he not been manager of his new club’s neighbours.

“As my former manager he would have been someone I leaned on just starting in management,” he told Jamie Carragher in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I think it is difficult to do that now. Look, I had a good relationship when it was captain and manager but we never socialised beyond the training ground.” (The Telegraph)

News in brief:

• Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours. The experienced centre-back is recognised for services to football in Northern Ireland. (The Scotsman)

• Hearts manager Craig Levein is in the market for an experienced centre-half after he admitted he was unsure if Jimmy Dunne would be back at the club. (The Scotsman)

• Craig Levein was due to make a late decision on the fitness of Hearts midfielders Arnaud Djoum and Peter Haring ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)