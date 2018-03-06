Rumour Mill: Rangers’ Old Firm injury boost | Scotland call for Aberdeen & Hearts stars | Celtic ignoring Rangers ‘noise’

Rangers are set to receive a double injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash, Scott McKenna and John Souttar are to be included in Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad, and Brendan Rodgers insists he’s not listening to the “noise” coming out of Ibrox.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty. Picture: SNS

Celtic ignoring Rangers ‘noise’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the “noise” coming from Rangers ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown at Ibrox. Six successive league and cup wins for Rangers have boosted their confidence and manager Graeme Murty revealed that his players cheered when they drew Celtic in the last four of the Scottish Cup. (The Scotsman)

Rangers receive injury boost

Rangers should have both midfielder Jamie Murphy and left-back Declan John in their side to face Celtic this coming Sunday as the pair are currently winning their fitness battles to be available for the game at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen and Hearts stars set for Scotland call

Scotland under-21 stars Scott McKenna and John Souttar are set to graduate to the senior international set-up as new boss Alex McLeish is expected to include the pair in his squad to face Costa Rica and Hungary at the end of this month. (Scottish Sun)

Murty to keep Rangers stars on the ground

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has revealed he will force his buoyant players to review their failings in the Scottish Cup victory over Falkirk before he allows them to fully switch their focus to Sunday’s keenly-anticipated Old Firm showdown at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers ‘surprised’ by Scott Brown’s talent

Brendan Rodgers admits he was “surprised” at how good a footballer captain Scott Brown is when he first took charge of the Celtic first-team squad. The Northern Irish boss knew about Brown’s reputation as a midfield enforcer, which he believes causes his qualities as a ball-player to be “bypassed”. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts playing Hibs at right time

Aaron Hughes wasn’t allowed to dwell on Hearts’ Scottish Cup exit and feel sorry for himself. At the exact moment the huge maroon-clad contingent were slithering their way across the snowy environs of Fir Park to head back to Edinburgh, he was being asked about the next game and, given who the opponents are, he didn’t mind a bit. (The Scotsman)

- Hearts loanee Demetri Mitchell has returned to parent club Manchester United to have his knee injury assessed, although the Tynecastle manager Craig Levein expects him to face Hibs on Friday. (Evening News)

Lennon praises Hibs character

Neil Lennon has praised Hibernian’s “temperament” and “steeliness” as they prepare for Friday’s Edinburgh derby clash with bitter rivals Hearts. The manager, who previously criticised Hibs for suffering from a “boy-band mentality” in the past, believes his players have shown this season they can cope with whatever they encounter during games. (The Scotsman)

Martin assures Dundee United fans

Dundee United’s new chairman, Mike Martin, has assured supporters he’s not a mere carbon copy of predecessor Stephen Thompson as he seeks to galvanise the turbulent Tayside club under his leadership. (The Scotsman)

- United’s promotion bid is set to receive a timely boost after it was revealed midfielder Scott Fraser has returned to training after a lengthy spell out through injury. (Evening Telegraph)

