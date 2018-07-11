Rumour Mill: Rangers make £3m bid | doubts over future of Lee Wallace | Celtic star reaffirms commitment

Rangers have made a £3m bid for Jake Cooper, there are fresh doubts over Lee Wallace’s future at Rangers, and Celtic star Jozo Simunovic has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

READ MORE - Five things Rangers fans should know about Umar Sadiq

Wallace future at Ibrox

Doubts over Lee Wallace’s future at Ibrox have grown after the left-back was omitted from the club’s Europa League squad. Steven Gerrard said last month that he would like to utilise the former club captain, if available, but the 30-year-old will play no part in either game against Shkupi. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers make £3m bid

Rangers have made a £3million bid for Millwall defender Jake Cooper. The club have made an approach despite Lions manager Neil Harris insisting that the centre-back is not for sale. Rangers are in the hunt for another player at the position with Bruno Alves set to leave for Parma. (Scottish Sun)

Jake Cooper impressed for Millwall in the Championship last term. Picture: Getty

READ MORE - Why ex-Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt will succeed at St Johnstone

Simunovic happy at Celtic

Jozo Simunovic has reiterated his commitment to Celtic amid interest in the Croatian defender. French side Lille have reportedly been weighing up a move for the centre-back, though Simunovic insists he’s happy in Glasgow and is looking forward to another Champions League campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers sign Coulibaly

Rangers have completed the signing of Mali international midfielder Lassana Coulibaly on a season-long loan from French side Angers SCO. The 22-year-old is the Ibrox club’s eighth signing of the summer, and the third midfielder after the arrival of Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Seven things Rangers fans should know about Lassana Coulibaly

Rangers complete Sadiq deal

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Roma striker Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan, pending international clearance. The 21-year-old - Steven Gerrard’s ninth summer signing - impressed for NAC Breda last season, scoring five goals in 12 matches for the Dutch outfit. (The Scotsman)

Hearts confirm Vanecek deal

Hearts have confirmed the signing of Czech striker David Vanecek on a pre-contract from FK Teplice. The 6ft 4in forward will join the Tynecastle club on January 1, 2019 in a deal that will keep him in Gorgie until May 2020. Manager Craig Levein still hopes to bring Vanecek to Hearts this summer. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Alashkert 0-3 Celtic: Hoops record commanding first-leg win in Armenia

Rodgers praises players

Brendan Rodgers heaped praise on his Celtic players for coping with suffocating conditions in Armenia to take a huge step towards the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Goals from Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Callum McGregor gave the Scottish champions a 3-0 win over Alashkert. (The Scotsman)

Hartley replaces McHugh as ‘Well captain

Peter Hartley has become the new captain of Motherwell after Carl McHugh decided to step down from the position. McHugh felt his performances had suffered as a result of the extra responsibility and that the team would improve if he handed the armband over to someone else. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Bruno Alves the latest example of why SPFL deserves more respect