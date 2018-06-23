Rumour Mill: Rangers keen on Roma striker | Gerrard ‘wow factor’ attracted Katic | Celtic linked with West Ham defender

All the latest news and trasfer rumours from Scottish football as Staurt Artmstrong gets set to leave Celtic, Rangers are linked with a Roma striker and interest grows in Josh Windass.

Stuart Armstrong set for £7m switch

Rangers are keen on signing Umar Sadiq. Picture; Getty

Celtic look set to lose Stuart Armstrong to Southampton after the midfielder was given permission to speak to the English Premier League club. The Saints have matched the asking price from the Scottish champions with Armstrong set to be keen on the move. (Scotsman)

Roma striker set for Ibrox?

Steven Gerrard is reportedly interested in signing Roma striker Umar Sadiq. Rangers are looking to bring Sadiq from Roma on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in the Eredivisie for NAC Breda last season and has been on loan at a number of clubs including Bologna and Torino since joining Roma.

The Nigerian joined Roma in 2016 and the club are thought to be considering the move. (Daily Star)

Celtic linked with Byram

Celtic have been linked with out of favour defender Sam Byram.

The West Ham player arrived from Leeds in January 2016 however has only featured five times for the Hammers in the last season. With West Ham signing Ryan Fredericks from Fulham, a move for Byram could be on the cards for Celtic as they look to bolster their defence ahead of crucial qualifiers. (Various)

Katic: Gerrard ‘wow factor’ won me over

Nikola Katic revealed the chance to earn more money and potentially play in Champions League with Spartak Moscow became irrelevant following a bid from Rangers. He said that the prospect of playing under Gerrard was too hard to turn down.

Speaking to the Daily Record he said: “I didn’t speak with Spartak – just my agent. I didn’t speak with anyone other than the people at Rangers when I arrived in Glasgow.

“Rangers are bigger than Spartak because of all the history and in my opinion Scottish football is better than in Russia and money wasn’t important – I just want to play.

“The size of the club and Gerrard as a coach were the main factors.” (Daily Record)

Pursuit of Windass heats up

Cardiff City have stepped up their efforts to sign Rangers attacker Josh Windass.

With Burnley also thought to be keen on the player, it has been reported that Cardiff are likely to test the resolve of Rangers with a bid near their £3m valuation. (Daily Mail)

New Hearts man eyes European football

Oliver Bozanic is targeting European qualification and a return to the Australia squad after joining Hearts. The midfielder wants a place in the Europa League and a cup run after signing a two-year contract. The new signing told The Edinburgh Evening News: “It’s all about the team for me. For us to qualify for Europe would be amazing, and also to have a good cup run,” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Neil Alexander ‘couldn’t turn down Dundee United’

Neil Alexander had expected to remain at Livingston but has said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to coach at Dundee United.

He said: “It was tempting but I’m no spring chicken any more, I’m 40 years of age and have had 22 great years in the game and I’d rather leave the playing side on a high than maybe not have a great season, maybe get relegated and let myself down a little bit.”

The shot stopper has joined the Tangerines as their goalkeeping coach.

Livingston keen on Goodwillie

Livingston will hand former Scotland striker David Goodwillie a route back to top-flight football if they can agree a transfer fee with League 2 club Clyde. Clyde are thought to be looking for a six-figure payment for the three-times capped striker. If the transfer does happen it would see Goodwillie return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since playing with Aberdeen and Ross County in 2015-16. (TheScotsman)