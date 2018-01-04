Rumour Mill: Rangers keen on Hamilton ace | European sides eye Celtic pair | Goss ‘can be Carrick at Rangers’

Scottish football gossip: Rangers are interested in Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty, Liam Henderson and Eboue Kouassi are being monitored by sides on the continent, and Sean Goss can live up to his Michael Carrick comparisons at Rangers, insists Les Ferdinand.

Greg Docherty (right) is reportedly wanted by Rangers. Picture: SNS

Rangers keen on Hamilton ace

Rangers are reportedly interested in Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty. The Scotland under-21 international has impressed for the Lanarkshire side over the previous two-and-a-half seasons, scoring the winning goal in the play-off final last term to keep Accies in the top flight. He would cost Rangers a six-figure transfer fee having signed a new deal until 2020 earlier this campaign. (Various)

European sides keen on Celtic pair

Both Liam Henderson and Eboue Kouassi could be set to make moves to the continent in the January transfer window. Henderson is wanted on a permanent deal by Swedish side Ostersunds after slipping far down the pecking order at Parkhead. Kouassi, meanwhile, will head on loan in the January window, with Werder Bremen, Genk and Standard Liege looking to secure the player on a temporary deal. (Daily Express/Scottish Sun)

Goss can live up to Carrick comparisons at Rangers

New Rangers signing Sean Goss can live up to his Michael Carrick comparisons at Ibrox, according to Les Ferdinand. The QPR director of football insists the Championship club are not looking to ship out Goss to Rangers permanently, but instead believes Goss can start to show his potential as a talented ball-playing midfielder in front of the back four. (Daily Mail)

Pena to leave Rangers?

Carlos Pena looks to be on his way out of Rangers, with a return to Mexico and a reunion with Pedro Caixinha on the cards. The midfielder has been an irregular presence in the Ibrox side since arriving in the summer from Leon in his native Mexico. He has started just six league games, coming on as a substitute in half a dozen more. (The Scotsman)

Boyle owes debt to Hibs and Stubbs

Martin Boyle feared he could end up on the football scrap-heap when his initial loan stint at Hibs ended with him in a hospital bed. The subsequent show of faith in him by the capital club, and Alan Stubbs, is something the 24-year-old will never stop trying to repay. (The Scotsman)

Hearts drop Byrne interest

Hearts have ended their interest in the Wigan Athletic midfielder Jack Byrne. Tynecastle officials decided not to proceed with the move after holding talks with the English League One club. Jamie Walker remains a signing target for Wigan, who are prepared to pay around £300,000 for the Hearts winger. (Evening News)

Celtic sign young winger

Celtic have completed a three-year deal for young Australian winger Leo Mazis. The 17-year-old signed for the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders after impressing in a trial period. He joins from Belconnen United in Canberra’s National Premier League. (Daily Record)

Motherwell sign Main

Motherwell have moved to fill the void left by top goalscorer Louis Moult’s departure by signing Curtis Main from Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old striker has signed an 18-month deal after securing his release from the Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls, with manager Stephen Robinson promising more attacking reinforcements to come. (Various)

Dundee could sign goalkeeper

Dundee may choose to make goalkeeper Jeremy Malherbe their first signing of the January transfer window as they seek a replacement for Scott Bain. The 26-year-old moved to Hibs on loan after a bust-up with boss Neil McCann, opening the door for Malherbe, who joined on trial before the winter break, to earn a deal as back-up to Elliot Parish. (Evening Telegraph)

