Rumour Mill: Rangers in for 106-goal Premier League striker| Dembele to leave Celtic| Scot teen to Swansea

Rangers are ready to replace Kenny Miller with Darren Bent, Celtic are prepared to sell Moussa Dembele in January and Falkirk teenage star is the latest Scot set for Swansea switch.

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Rangers

Darren Bent could be on his way Ibrox. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Rangers in hunt for 106-goal Premier League striker

Darren Bent is interesting Rangers with the Gers joint-fourth favourites to land the striker. Graeme Murty will be looking to replace the injured Kenny Miller who ruptured a hamstring against Hibernian. The former England international has been out of action since the start of the season but has been working his way back to fitness. The former Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur forward would bring top level experience. (BetVictor)

Celtic accept £18 million for striker

Moussa Dembele is set to depart Celtic after the club accepted an £18 million bid from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion. The French Under-21 striker is a favourite of Brighton boss Chris Hughton having netted 40 goals in 68 games for the Hoops. (Sky Sports)

• READ MORE: Rodgers: If run was easy why didn’t Rangers do it in lower divisions?

West Ham united and Everton want Dembele

Celtic are keen on to attract as much money as possible for Moussa Dembele with Premier League duo Everton and West Ham possible destinations. The Glasgow side are expected to sell the striker in January, hoping to get as much as £27 million. (Daily Record)

Falkirk youngster to make Premier League switch

Barcelona, Rangers and Manchester United are to miss out on Falkirk left-back Tony Gallacher. The 18-year-old is set to make a move to Swansea City. The teenager was the subject of a £750,000 bid which was rejected but the transfer is expected to be revived with the Bairns keen on the money. Gallacher, who has represented Scotland at Under 19 level, had attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Rangers and Barcelona. He’d become the latest Scots youngster to make the switch to Swansea. (Daily Mail)

• READ MORE: 5 things we learned from the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend

I have no regrets choosing Celtic over Manchester United - Shay Given

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Shay Given has said he has no regrets choosing Celtic over Manchester United in 1992. Given’s performances at a youth tournament had attracted interest while playing for hometown club Lifford Celtic. He didn’t make an appearance at Celtic Park before moving on to Blackburn Rovers. Given, how has 136 Ireland caps, went on to play for Newcastle United and Manchester City among others. (Daily Express)

• READ MORE: Aidan Smith: Now no one knows how Edinburgh derby will go

Tierney makes prestigious UEFA team

Celtic star Kieran Tierney has been chosen in the Champions League breakthrough team of 2017. The left-back joined Manchester City’s Ederson, Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe in the prestigious list chosen by UEFA. (The Scotsman)

Former Celt hits out at Hearts and Hibs

Former Celtic player Davie Provan hit out at Hearts and Hibs in his weekly column, questioning their mentality. He said: “Frankly, the lack of challenge from Edinburgh has been an embarrassment to our capital city for years. How can it take Hibs more than 100 years to win the Scottish Cup? Hearts have a fantastic stadium and support but still lack credibility as serious contenders. It’s an Edinburgh problem they’ve still to solve.” (The Sun)

• READ MORE: Capital crackers: Six of the best festive Edinburgh derbies