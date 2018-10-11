Rumour Mill: Rangers given special permission by Uefa | SPFL won’t scrap plastic pitches | Aberdeen and Rangers issue statements

Rangers have been given special permission by Uefa to grant visiting teams a smaller allocation, Scottish football will not follow the lead set by the Netherlands and scrap plastic pitches, and Betfred Cup semi-final opponents Aberdeen and Rangers release statements.

James Tavernier celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Rapid Vienna. Picture: SNS

Rangers given special permission by Uefa

Rangers have been given special permission by Uefa to grant visiting teams a smaller allocation than the five per cent minimum. Both Rapid Vienna and Spartak Moscow received fewer than 2,500 briefs for each match, as the governing body allowed this after concerns by local police were expressed. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL won’t scrap plastic pitches

Scottish football will not follow the lead set by the Netherlands and scrap plastic pitches, according to the SPFL. Until the clubs vote otherwise, the league will remain in line with Fifa rules, which allows the use of synthetic surfaces. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Aberdeen issue statements

Rangers have welcomed their allocation of just under 26,000 tickets for the Betfred Cup semi-final. However, in a statement on the club’s website they said they “fiercely resisted” an attempt to deny the Ibrox the entire North Stand. (The Scotsman)

- Aberdeen have publicly criticised the SPFL over “unnecessary delays” after agreeing on a ticket allocation split for their match with Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final. (The Scotsman)

Brown rubbishes talk of dressing room split

Scott Brown has rubbished claims of a dressing-room split at Celtic and predicts the Scottish champions will “fly out of the blocks” as they step up the defence of their Premiership title after the international break. (The Scotsman)

- Brown is not surprised to see Brendan Rodgers’ name linked with the Aston Villa vacancy - but the Celtic skipper is amazed there has not been more clubs interested in his double-treble winning boss. (The Scotsman)

- Scott Brown has accused Leigh Griffiths’ critics of having short memories and has backed the striker to return to his optimum form. (The Scotsman)

Hanlon: Too early to judge Hibs’ title bid

Paul Hanlon is reserving judgment on whether Hibernian can be realistic title challengers this season and says it is too early to say if the side will be able to effectively and consistently reach or even surpass the same standards they set last term. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock accept Jones ban

Kilmarnock have accepted a two-game ban offered to Jordan Jones for allegedly diving to win a penalty in the 2-1 win over Dundee last weekend - though the club insist the player didn’t intentionally try to con the referee. (The Scotsman)

- Jones aimed a swipe at the SFA after the decision, writing that “consistency is [key emoji]” and retweeting a few high other high-profile incidents from this season. (Scottish Sun)

