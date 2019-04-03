Rumour Mill: Rangers give up on transfer target | McGregor wants new contract | Rangers to fight two-game ban

Wednesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

READ MORE - Why Rangers signing Greg Stewart might not be the best idea

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie. Picture: SNS

Rangers give up on Hastie

Rangers have given up in their pursuit of Motherwell winger Jake Hastie having got tired of waiting for progress on a potential deal. The midfielder is available on a pre-contract, with Rangers understood to have submitted their offer in recent weeks. (Daily Record)

Rangers to appeal Kent ban

Rangers will fight the two-match ban given to Ryan Kent, freeing the winger up to face Hearts on Wednesday evening. The on loan Liverpool attacker was offered the punishment after striking Celtic captain Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers ‘didn’t take defeat with humility’

Callum McGregor has accused Rangers of lacking humility in the wake of Sunday’s match. The Celtic midfielder defended his team’s right to celebrate in the aftermath of the match and believes their opponents should have acted in the same manner Celtic did when they lost at Ibrox in December. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic ‘played victim card’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon and his assistant John Kennedy of ‘playing the victim card’ with their defence of Scott Brown’s conduct during last Sunday’s tempestuous Old Firm showdown. (The Scotsman)

Tierney injury update

Kieran Tierney could miss Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Cyprus and Belgium in June. Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon is still concerned about the condition of Tierney, although he has recovered from the problem which saw him to limp out of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Halkett can become Scotland star

Craig Levein believes new Hearts signing Craig Halkett will become a Scotland internationalist if he continues progressing at Tynecastle Park. The Livingston captain has agreed a pre-contract to join Hearts this summer and manager Levein believes he has the potential to win full caps. (Evening News)

Uche to miss Ibrox clash, fit for derby

Trying to extract any kind of positive from the fact that he and his team will travel to Ibrox tonight without the services of Uche Ikpeazu, Hearts boss Craig Levein has consoled himself with the fact that at least the imposing striker will be fresh for this weekend’s derby. (The Scotsman)

McGregor wants new contract

Darren McGregor is hopeful of extending his love affair with Hibs beyond this summer. The 33-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season but has already held talks with the club’s management regarding the possibility of a new deal. (Evening News)