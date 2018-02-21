Rumour Mill: Rangers fixture headache | Simunovic exit back on? | Ex-Celtic striker training with Dons

Scottish football gossip: SPFL face fixture headache post-split; Lazio could be back in for Jozo Simunovic and Tony Watt is training with Aberdeen

Headache over Rangers fixtures

The SPFL will have a fixture nightmare to sort out if the Scottish Premiership top six remains the same.

Rangers will have played the other five teams twice at Ibrox, but will be due two home games after the split.

This could see two teams forced to travel to Ibrox for a third time this season. (Daily Record)

Lazio to reignite Jozo interest?

Two teams could face a third trip to Ibrox this season. Picture: John Devlin

Lazio could rekindle their interest in Celtic’s Jozo Simunovic, after reports in Italy suggested a new contract offer for defender Stefan de Vrij has been shelved.

The Serie A side were linked with Simunovic in the January transfer window but it was claimed that a potential move would hinge on de Vrij’s future.

But with the Dutch defender likely to leave the Stadio Olimpico in the summer, I Biancocelesti could be back in for the Zagreb-born stopper. (Various)

Watt training with Dons

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt is training with Aberdeen, but isn’t able to sign until the summer.

The forward recently left Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven after spells with Lierse, Standard Liege, Charlton, Cardiff, Blackburn and Hearts.

Watt claimed that Derek McInnes was keen on signing him when he left Celtic in 2014. (Scottish Sun)

Kouassi confident of winning in Russia

Eboue Kouassi believes Celtic are capable of handing Zenit St Petersburg a rare defeat on home soil tomorrow to complete their passage to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ivory Coast midfielder Kouassi, one of Celtic’s top performers against Zenit last week, spent two years in Russia with Krasnodar before his £3 million move in January 2017.

The 20-year-old is aware of Zenit’s strong home record but Kouassi insists Celtic should have no fears about the assignment facing them in St Petersburg. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hand Amankwaa training regime

Hearts have taken new signing Danny Amankwaa out of the first-team squad in order to get him fit. The Danish winger is spending two weeks working on sprinting and other physical attributes at Riccarton before he returns to action.

Craig Levein and the club’s coaching staff decided Amankwaa was some way off the fitness level they required after his first three games in Scotland.

Amankwaa did not travel to the Highlands on Saturday for Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Ross County and is not expected to be involved against Rangers this weekend. (Evening News)

McDonald eyes Scotland cap

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is hoping to force his way into Alex McLeish’s plans for Scotland.

McDonald, formerly on Dundee, believes he deserves a chance in the national team after ‘playing at a good level in the Championship for years’. (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Zenit St Petersburg have closed the roof of their Krestovsky Stadium as the city braces itself for a blizzard and temperatures of minus ten.

• Graeme Murty has urged Greg Docherty to chill out if he wants to make it as a Rangers player, claiming the midfielder tried to do too much against Hamilton